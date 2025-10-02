Jimmy Fallon reveals how his show will operate following Jimmy Kimmel's temporary suspension

Jimmy Fallon revealed how his late-night show will run, following Jimmy Kimmel's temporary suspension. The TV host is planning on keeping his show light-hearted and far away from the world of politics. Jimmy emphasized on CNBC's Squawk on the Street that The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon has "never really been political." He added: "We hit both sides equally, and we try to make everybody laugh, and that's really the way our show works. Our monologues are kind of the same that we've been doing since Johnny Carson was hosting The Tonight Show."

The comedian, who hosts the longest-running late night talk show, concluded that he will continue to focus on producing the same kind of content he's been doing and stay far away from politics. Jimmy added: "So really, I just keep my head down and make sure the jokes are funny." The TV star wants his show to be enjoyable and a break from the overwhelming world of news.

He added: "I have great writers. And we're just trying to make the best show we possibly can and entertain everybody." This isn't the first time that Jimmy has been adamant about avoiding political commentary. Back in 2016, when Donald Trump was a guest on his show, he jokingly played with his hair instead of starting a conversation about his controversial policies.

Afterwards, The New York Times wrote an opinionated article titled "Jimmy Fallon Was on Top of the World. Then Came Trump," which argued that Jimmy should have had a conversation with more substance with him. Jimmy expressed that he was strongly saddened by the backlash he got. He revealed: "I'm a people pleaser. If there's one bad thing on Twitter about me, it will make me upset. So, after this happened, I was devastated. I didn't mean anything by it. I was just trying to have fun," per The New York Times.

He defended his actions by stating: “I didn't [play with his hair] to humanize him. I almost did it to minimize him. I didn't think that would be a compliment: 'He did the thing that we all wanted to do.'" However, he acknowledged: “[People] have a right to be mad. If I let anyone down, it hurt my feelings that they didn't like it. I got it."

Although Jimmy Fallon offers lighter themes on his show compared to Jimmy Kimmel, when his friend's show was temporarily suspended, he publicly defended him. He addressed it on his show by saying: "I don't know what’s going on — no one does. But I do know Jimmy Kimmel, and he is a decent, funny and loving guy. And I hope he comes back." Despite Jimmy Fallon choosing to stay clear of politics, Donald Trump has requested that NBC cancel his show next, and he called him along with TV host Seth Meyers, who is more politically inclined, "total losers."