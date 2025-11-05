Jennifer Lawrence details shocking moment she thought she was going to die during plane crash

Jennifer Lawrence is no stranger to luck. The Die My Love actress got her lucky break when she was cast as Katniss Everdeen in The Hunger Games series. Since then, she's gone on to star in films alongside some of Hollywood's favorite actors and even won herself an Academy Award. But that luck doesn't just extend to her career. While on the Las Culturistas podcast, the 35-year-old revealed shocking details about the moment she thought she was going to die during a near plane crash.

In 2017, Jennifer was on a flight leaving Louisville, Kentucky with a family-friend, Robby, when one of the engines went out. At 31,000 feet, the pilots of the private plane decided to make an emergency landing. Jennifer's friend assured her: "You know that everything is okay because you can still hear the other engine." He continued: "We're [expletive] if you don't hear [the engines]."

She told the Las Culturistas hosts Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang that the moment Robby said that she knew it would happen. A few moments later, the other engine did go out. "[Robby] knew that we were going to die," Jennifer explained. "The pilots knew we were going to die. The whole cockpit was lit up [with] lights and sirens. The pilots were crying."

The actress explained that she sent voice notes to her friends and family. "I had such a good life, don't worry about it," Jennifer remembered recording. "Don't mention this, this, and this in your speech." On the flight with her was her dog Pippi who sat on her lap. Jennifer continued, saying: "We were going to die."

But, the actress' luck came into play. As the plane got closer to the Buffalo area airport, Jennifer saw a runway and firetrucks. "Maybe we'll crash," she thought, explaining that the plane hit the ground and bounced. After she and the other passengers were rescued from the plane, with crews prying the doors open, they all started "hugging and sobbing."

The Sunday after the incident, the FAA released a statement saying: "A Hawker Beechcraft B40 aircraft landed safely at Buffalo Niagara International Airport in New York at about 1:40 pm on Saturday. The crew diverted to Buffalo when they declared an emergency due to engine-related issues. The flight was heading to Teterboro Airport in New Jersey from Louisville, Kentucky."

While Jennifer had shared about her experience before, this was the most intimate explanation of the almost plane crash. While telling the harrowing story to Bowen and Matt, she said: "I just want to stop [this story] for any women that are listening [because] this is such the female existence. Right now I feel like I'm lying."

Jennifer continued: "I lived every second of this and everything I'm saying is the truth and I feel like I'm telling a lie." The actress continued, joking: "I guess just generations of being burned at the stake [will make you think] how can I trust [myself]."