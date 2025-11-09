Dynasty star Betty Harford dies aged 98

Dynasty star Betty Harford has sadly passed away aged 98. Her friend Wendy Mitchell confirmed the news and also shared on Facebook: "Betty’s son contacted me this morning and Betty Harford Naszody passed away peacefully with family at her side, noon on November 2, 2025, she was 98."

Earlier Wendy shared that she was concerned for her friend's health writing: "Betty is 98 and was living in Carpinteria and the last I heard from her was two months ago she had been recovering from the flu however I went by to see her and she did not answer. She’s not answering her phone anymore so I’m afraid that she might’ve passed on."

The Paper Chase actress's cause of death has yet to be revealed. Betty played the role of Ms Nottingham in Paper Chase and Mrs Gunnerson as the Carrington family cook in the 80s primetime soap opera from 1981 to 1989 and returned for the mini series in 1991.

A worldwide television phenomenon, Dynasty was a show that defined the '80s. Following powerful oil tycoon Blake Carrington and his affluent family, the prime-time soap opera bagged multiple Golden Globe and Emmy Award nominations during its initial eight-year run.

© Disney General Entertainment Con Betty Harford on the set of Dynasty

From the catfights to the clothes, Dynasty has established a one-of-a-kind legacy and made mega-stars of its cast members. Along with Betty, we've sadly lost fan favourites John Forsythe and Wayne Northrop in recent years.

© Dynasty Betty as the Carrington family's cook

Fans took to social media to honor the actress: "Farewell to the wonderful Betty Harford, the foul-mouthed cook of the Carringtons (the legendary lamb stew for Blake) in the nine seasons of Dynasty. As an American actress, she stood out in the film as the sister of Natalie Wood’s character," wrote one.

© Dynasty Betty starred in Dynasty from 1981 to 1989 and returned for the mini series in 1991

Betty also starred in the movies Wild and Innocent as the character Gloria and Inside Daisy Clover as the sister of Natalie Wood's character.

She was married to sculptor Oliver Andrews who she divorced in the late 70s and she went on to remarry Alex de Naszody who passed away in 1996.

© Getty Images Robert Redford and Natalie Wood in Inside Daisy Clover

She is survived by her son Chris from her first marriage and her grandchildren.