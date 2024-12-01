Dynasty legend Wayne Northrop dies aged 77

Dynasty actor Wayne Northrop has died at the age of 77. His publicist, Cynthia Snyder, confirmed that he passed away on Friday, November 29.

Releasing an official statement, the actor's wife, Lynn Herring Northrop, said: "Wayne was diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer's six years ago. He took his last breath in the arms of his family. We wish to thank the most caring and amazing place, The Motion Picture and Television Home for taking such great care of him.

© Getty Wayne Northrop (left) pictured with Deidre Hall and Josh Taylor

"Wayne touched so many people with his sense of humor and wit," she continued. "A husband for 43 years, the best dad ever to his two boys, Hank and Grady, and a rancher who loved his cows and was a friend to many."

Revered for his long-running career in television, Wayne was best known for starring as Michael Culhane – the chauffeur of oil tycoon Blake Carrington – in Dynasty. After exiting in the season one finale, the star returned in the seventh instalment.

© Getty Wayne Northrop played Michael Culhane in Dynasty

Before his stint in the popular soap opera, Wayne had made his mark as Roman Brady in Days of Our Lives. He played the role from 1981-1984, before reprising his role a decade later. Among his other projects, Wayne appeared as Rex Stanton in Port Charles and Police Chief Brodie in L.A. Firefighters.

Born on April 12, 1947, in Sumner, Washington, Wayne studied for a degree in communications from the University of Washington, before moving to LA to pursue an acting career.

After joining the Los Angeles Actors' Theatre in 1975, Wayne was signed with his first agent and scored a small role in an episode of Police Story.

© Getty The late actor was married to General Hospital star, Lynn Herring

By 1981, the Dynasty star had tied the knot with actress Lynn Herring, who is known and loved for portraying Lucy Coe in General Hospital. Their eldest son, Hank Wayne, was born on January 9, 1991, and their youngest, Grady Lee, arrived on July 20, 1993.

Following the news of Wayne's passing, fans have paid tribute across social media. "I just wanted to take this moment to show my respect for Wayne Northrop," wrote one. "I'm very saddened to hear about your passing. We all are so lucky to have watched you on Days and in Dynasty. Sending much love to your wife Lynn and loved ones."

A second tweeted: "I am shocked about this news of Wayne Northrop's death. I just watched him yesterday on the third episode of Dynasty as Michael Culhane. I am feeling for Lynn Herring and their family right now. I cannot believe that two of the Roman Bradys of DAYS died in the same year. RIP."