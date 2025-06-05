Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews typically spend most of their time in London for their podcast and television commitments.

The couple, who are parents to Theodore, six, Gigi, four, and Otto, three, have a swanky London apartment that they call their primary residence, but they also own a stunning house in Howth, Ireland, which they brand their "forever home".

Vogue has opened up about purchasing their second home, insisting that she loves that she still has a connection to her Irish roots and that their children have become accustomed to spending plenty of time there.

"Our new home in Howth is our relaxing space, and it is our forever home. The kids love it and have made their own friends, which is so cute," the model and broadcaster told RSVP, adding: "It's where I grew up; I want our kids to know it and their Irish roots too."

Both Vogue and the former Made in Chelsea reality star, who wed in 2018, have shared glimpses inside their second property. The house is said to be worth £2.3 million (€2.8 million) so it's not surprising that it is generous in size and comes with stunning interiors.

One element of their house we love is their Barbie-pink kitchen that was renovated. Click through the gallery to see photos of their incredible space…

© Instagram After having their kitchen renovated, Vogue was, naturally, keen to show off how pretty it is in an Instagram reel. She wrote in the caption: "A PINK KITCHEN! I have always dreamed of having a pink kitchen and now I have one. I wanted a very relaxing vibe and beautiful colours for our new house in Howth. "@duluxheritageireland has such a great range, I used it in my old house too… ps I realised after that I say “gorgeous” a million times but I walk around that house saying it constantly… I feel so lucky to live there." We totally agree that it's gorgeous! The blush pink cabinets match beautifully with the extravagant light fitting above their kitchen island.

© Instagram This snapshot of the video shows a different angle of the kitchen, including their impressive wine fridge! We love the gold accents on the cabinets and how they match with the gold tap. The worktops surrounding the sink area are made of beautiful marble that adds a neutral tone and element to the otherwise bright space. Behind the sink is a mirror reflecting back the space and there is an induction-style, electric hob to the right-hand side.

© Instagram This shot of Vogue was taken a few weeks after their kitchen was finished and we can see their home elements that they have since added to the space. In addition to a large bunch of tulips in a blue and white vase placed on top of the kitchen island, we can spot herb plants in the background, a ceramic jug and chopping boards.

© Instagram Vogue is quite the foodie and is often filming recipes for her social platforms. This shows her preparing an overnight oats mix and we love her floral-pattern bowls.

