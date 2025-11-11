Amanda Holden's daughter Hollie, 13, is now her absolute double - and fans can't believe it

Amanda Holden’s daughter looked like her double in pictures from a recent special outing. Amanda, 54, joined the stars on the red carpet in London on Monday night for the star-studded premiere of the second Wicked instalment. But she wasn’t alone; the actress brought a plus one close to her heart for the evening - her 13-year-old daughter, Hollie Rose Hughes. The mother-daughter duo attended the Wicked: For Good premiere at Leicester Square together, walking the red carpet that was made to resemble the iconic yellow brick road from the Land of Oz. The pair looked very much the part in coordinating Elphaba and Glinda inspired gowns as they sweetly held hands in photos. Amanda stunned in a baby pink dress from Lebanese designer Elio Abou Fayssal.

© Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Amanda Holden and her daughter Hollie at the Wicked: For Good premiere in London

© Mike Marsland/WireImage Amanda and her daughter Hollie held hands at the premiere

The Britain’s Got Talent judge’s dress featured a daringly high split on one side and a lengthy train sweeping behind her as she walked the red carpet. While walking and stopping for photos, the star appeared to have her train slung over one arm, becoming a makeshift shawl. The 54-year-old finished off her premiere look with smoky eye makeup and accessorised with glitzy silver jewellery and heels.

Meanwhile, Hollie was the spitting image of her famous mum. The 13-year-old looked lovely in a silky green dress. She paired her Wicked-inspired look with matching pointed-toe heels peeking out beneath the skirt of the dress. Amanda was ever the proud mum as she posted photos from the night to her Instagram Stories. "So proud of my #HRH last night," she captioned one photo of them hand-in-hand. "I can officially say @wickedmove part 2 is incredible," she wrote, adding pink and green heart emojis.

© WireImage Amanda wore a lovely pink dress for the event

© Mike Marsland/WireImage Amanda's dress featured a lengthy train

The star shared more photos of her and her mini-me daughter at the event to her Instagram grid. "So excited to be attending @wickedmovie with #HRH," she wrote, referring to Hollie by her full initials ‘HRH’. In the carousel post, Amanda included a photo of her and Hollie’s shoes side-by-side, revealing a hidden detail in her own pair - a bright red sole beneath.

Seeing the photos, fans couldn’t believe how grown up the teen is. "I wouldn’t have recognised her, she is so grown up," one person wrote. "The most precious mother and daughter duo," another said. Others gushed that the duo both looked "incredible" and "beautiful". Amanda shares daughters Hollie and Alexa, 19, with her husband Chris Hughes. The couple, who have been married since 2008, welcomed their first daughter, Alexa, in 2006, followed by Hollie in 2012.

The Wicked: For Good premiere

Amanda and Hollie joined a horde of stars out in London for the special Wicked premiere. Jonathan Ross, Love Island alums Dani Dyer and Amber Davies, and Louise Redknapp were just a few of the names in attendance. Many of the A-list cast were also there, including leading ladies Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo. Jonathan Bailey, Michelle Yeoh, Jeff Goldblum, Ethan Slater and Marissa Bode all joined their castmates on the red carpet. Wicked: For Good releases in UK cinemas on November 21. The film, adapted from the Broadway musical of the same name, is the highly anticipated second instalment. The cast were all in London in November last year for the premiere of the first instalment.