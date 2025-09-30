Amanda Holden insists daughter Lexi 'isn’t a Nepo baby' following modelling success

Amanda Holden is the proud mother of two daughters Lexi, 19, and Hollie, 13. While her youngest has a flair for the dramatic, as revealed by the BGT judge, her eldest, Lexi, has a thriving modelling career, singing with exclusive agency Storm Models when she was just 16.

In a recent interview with the Radio Times, Amanda insisted that success in the field of fashion is nothing to do with her "nepo baby" credentials. Talking to the Radio Times, the TV personality said: " Yes, she’s related to me, but that’s nothing to do with me. The word "nepo" can be thrown around for ever but it's unfair it’s been used in showbiz. When I was young, I got a job in a fruit 'n' veg shop because my mum knew the fruit 'n' veg guy. If you know someone that can help your child get in somewhere, you’ll do whatever.

© Instagram Amanda has two beautiful daughters

"But they have to have talent and backbone, and work to succeed. I'm proud of my daughter, doing stuff for Storm as well as two normal jobs while at uni. She’s not going to come out with a debt. That's amazing." The confession came weeks after Lexi modelled for Amanda's friend Tess Daly's beachwear brand Naia Beach. Sharing her pride back in June, Amanda enthused: "So proud of our pretty little baby @lexi.hughes__ first shoot wearing @naia_beach, enjoy the sunshine." She attached Connie Francis' 'Pretty Little Baby' to the post.

Her followers were quick to weigh in on the moment. One wrote: "Looking pretty fabulous," and a second added: "Pretty sure we know where she inherited the beauty from, one very proud Mamma."

© Dave Benett/Getty Images Lexi signed with Storm Models

Incredible work ethic

Speaking to HELLO! earlier this year, Amanda spoke about Lexi's work ethic. "I think they both have a good work ethic," she explained. "Lexi's super diligent and constantly wanting to help and [is] questioning how she can make herself useful in the world, which I'm thinking is definitely a female thing in our family."As for life at university, Amanda added: "I'm saying to her, this is where you'll find your people. This is your chance to not worry what people think or how you're perceived. And it's a chance for you to find your family outside your family and grow as a human being and not care about opinions and things.

"Everybody can be quite judgmental, and I've just said to Lexi, 'This is your moment to grow up and you don't have to fit in'. It's best not to, I think. Just get on with what you're doing and be progressive in the world and be optimistic and hopeful, spread love and joy and hope and chocolate."