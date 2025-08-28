Inside Taylor Townsend's family life including school administrator parents and son

Taylor Townsend, 29, is in the news after a shocking argument during the 2025 U.S. Open yesterday afternoon. The unranked American tennis player faced the world No. 25, Jelena Ostapenko in the second round of the tournament. Taylor won the match handily, 7-5, 6-1. When the two players approached the net for a post-match handshake, an argument broke out. Taylor is being praised for her calm reaction to the argument, in which Jelena said she had "no class" and "no education."

While unranked in singles play, Taylor is ranked No. one in doubles. The two have met several times before their match at the U.S. Open, always remaining cordial. But the argument stirred the tennis community.

"During the short exchange between the two tennis stars, there's a stark difference between Jelena's angry, accusatory body language, and Taylor's appeasing, apologetic body language." Inbaal Honigman, celebrity psychic and body language expert – who is speaking on behalf of Covers.com – told HELLO!.

© Getty Images After the match, Taylor wrote to Instagram: "Some people can’t take the heat"

Inbaal continued: "Jelena is on the attack, pointing at her opponent repeatedly. Taylor is not losing her cool. Holding her hands with palms facing up, her body language says 'I've got nothing to hide'."

After the incident, Taylor told a reporter: "When [Jelena] was playing well. I didn't say anything. That just shows class." Taylor continued: "I turned it up another level and that's what I'm most proud of today."

Who is Taylor Townsend?

© Getty Images Jelena argues with Taylor after their match

Taylor was born in Chicago, Illinois to her parents Gary and Sheila Townsend, who are both high school administrators. During college, Sheila was also a tennis player, competing at Lincoln University in Missouri. Taylor's parents encouraged her to start playing tennis at a young age. She started in the sport at six.

When Taylor was just eight years old, she and her parents moved to Atlanta so she could train with Donald Young Sr. – a friend of Sheila's and father to former professional tennis player Donald Young Jr. At age 14, Taylor went professional. For most of her early career, she was unranked, entering many major tournaments as a wildcard.

In 2018, she reached a career high of ranking No. 73 in the world, but most of her success has come in doubles play, winning Wimbledon doubles in 2024. This year, Taylor defeated Jelena in the finals of the Australian Open, claiming her second major doubles win.

© Instagram @tay_taytownsend Taylor often brings her son to tournaments

Does Taylor have a son?

Taylor welcomed her son Adyn Aubrey on March 14, 2021. She announced his birth to Instagram a month later, writing: "I can't put into words how happy I am to introduce the love of my life!! He is perfect!"

The tennis player has been candid about the difficulties of being a mom and a professional athlete. During a tournament this year, the mom said: "I cry many nights when I'm away from [Adyn], but I have to sacrifice now. I just pray it's worthwhile."

© Instagram @tay_taytownsend Taylor and her son on the day of his birth

Taylor shared to Instagram: "Being a mother to [Adyn] motivates me on different levels. Being a mom and just honestly, the strength and resilience that I have that I draw from knowing that the experience that I'm having and that I'm living is not normal."