Jimmy Fallon's rarely-seen daughters are so grown-up amid Labor Day celebration

Jimmy Fallon is a proud family man, and took to Instagram to share a glowing snap of his rarely-seen daughters, Winnie and Frances, posing on a dock during their Labor Day vacation. The duo looked so grown up in the photo, with 12-year-old Winnie donning a purple and white-striped tee, purple wide-leg pants, and silver sandals, stretching to be almost as tall as her parents. Frances, 10, struck a pose in a blue sundress and white-framed sunglasses, her hands on her hips and her bold personality on full display.

Behind them, Jimmy wore a white polo shirt and black trousers, his mouth open in a wide smile and his hands outstretched to the side, while his wife, Nancy Juvonen, made a peace sign while wearing a patterned green dress. The girls looked just like their mother, with the trio all sporting beachy blonde waves. "This is before my sister-in-law said, 'a little less,'" he quipped in the caption.

The comedian's fans took to the comment section to exclaim over how sweet their family was, with one writing, "That's a Christmas card photo if I've ever seen one," while another said, "What a beautiful family. Happy for you," and a third added, "The girls are getting so big! Happy Labor Day Weekend!"

Growing girls

Jimmy's girls are the light of his life, and he opened up about how they changed his perspective in a candid interview with Parents in 2024. "I used to work hard on my career for myself. Now it's about my kids," he explained. "I want to show them that they can be as creative as I am and enjoy the process. Don't do it for money. Don't do it for praise. Do it because you like it and you'll be happy for the rest of your life."

He added that the pair have playful personalities and enjoyed teasing him. "I love seeing them get a joke. The new thing they're doing is calling me 'father', because they know it drives me crazy," the 50-year-old shared. "'Good morning, father.' I'm like, 'Why are you doing this? Call me daddy.' Other people must think I'm strict if they hear them, but they're just being funny. I have two really great girls."

Lockdown love

© Instagram Jimmy shared the vacation snap to social media

Winnie and Frances occasionally appeared on their father's series, The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, during the COVID-19 pandemic when he was forced to film from home. They would interrupt Jimmy's interviews to share something with him, like when Winnie revealed that she had lost her tooth, and would sometimes join him for certain segments.

© Instagram They are a tight-knit family

"I really bonded with my daughters during [lockdown] because I was never normally home that long," he told People in 2021. "Usually I'm at work, so I got to really wake up and go to bed with them every single night for months. I think there was a real bond there that we'll never forget."

Journey to parenthood

© Instagram Winnie and Frances share a close bond

The girls were welcomed via surrogate, after a long and painful fertility journey for Jimmy and Nancy. The film producer, who co-owns a production company with her best friend Drew Barrymore, got candid about their surrogacy journey in an Ask the Fallons YouTube segment in 2020. "I think if anyone's out there having the dream [of being a parent], do not give up," she said.

© Instagram Nancy and Jimmy welcomed their daughters via surrogate

"Because I realized, too, that unlike even becoming a multibillionaire, you can stumble upon a lottery ticket and win it and win the lottery – but you will not ever stumble upon a child that you can love and have as your family. So, don't give up."