Jessica Alba sizzles in string bikini amid family getaway

Jessica Alba must be drinking from the fountain of youth, if her recent social media post is anything to go by. The Fantastic Four actress took to Instagram on Tuesday to celebrate the end of the Labor Day weekend, and proved that she hasn't aged a day despite going through a divorce. She looked incredible in a brown and green printed bikini as she lounged on a deck chair by the pool, a drink in hand and a serene smile on her face.

The star still managed to bring a touch of glam to her vacation time, with an eye-catching silver necklace, large gold hoop earrings, a black cap, bold sunglasses, and perfectly manicured brown nails. "The best long weekend with my babies and besties – cup full," Jessica captioned her post, which also featured a slew of photos from her fun in the sun.

She added some glowing selfies to the mix, as well as a clip of her son jumping into a pool, a video from her gym session, and an insight into her day at the golf course with her close friends.

New beginnings

Jessica has been living her best life since she split from her husband of 16 years, Cash Warren, in January 2025. The duo first met on the set of Fantastic Four in 2004, and went on to welcome their daughters Honor and Haven, and their son Hayes. They announced their breakup via a statement posted to social media, with the 44-year-old sharing that they were focused on being good co-parents.

"I've been on a journey of self-realization and transformation for years – both as an individual and in partnership with Cash," she wrote. "I'm proud of how we've grown as a couple and in our marriage over the last 20 years, and it's now time for us to embark on a new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals. We are moving forward with love and kindness and respect for each other and will forever be family. Our children remain our highest priority, and we request privacy at this time."

© Instagram Jessica enjoyed time with her family over the Labor Day weekend

Moving on

Despite Jessica officially filing for divorce in February, the duo has been pictured together on multiple occasions for family events, like their Easter celebration. They have reportedly both moved on, with rumors swirling that Jessica is dating actor Danny Ramirez, and Cash being spotted on a date with 25-year-old model Hana Sun Doerr in August.

© Instagram She announced her split from Cash Warren in January

The pair were seen exiting a restaurant together, while Jessica and her 32-year-old beau boarded a flight to Cancún before returning to LA days later. "I'm happy for her," Cash told TMZ in July when asked his thoughts on her new romance. He was then asked if he was dating anyone, to which he quipped: "No, let me know if you've got anybody."

© Instagram The actress also enjoyed spending time with her friends over the break

Self-love

Jessica has been sharing messages about self-love on social media in recent months, and previously explained that she wanted to be a good example for her teenage daughters.

© Instagram The pair have remained good friends for the sake of their kids

"As a teenager – and even in my 20s – I always saw the negative and didn't focus on the positive, and then I felt like being part of something so life-altering and profound, like having a child just made me feel differently about it all," she told Cosmopolitan. "I also thought, 'How do I want my girls to feel about their bodies?' I don't want them to have certain hang-ups, so my attitude to myself shifted."