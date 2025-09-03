Inside Naomi Osaka's incredible net worth as she faces world no. 11 in the U.S. Open

Tennis fans around the world are cheering on Naomi Osaka as she prepares to face world no. 11 Karolína Muchová in the U.S. Open. Naomi moved on to the next round after she defeated world no. 3, Coco Gauff, in straight sets on Monday, September 1. The Japanese-American tennis star has had an exciting tournament after a flat year. Naomi is ranked no. 23, but once held the top spot. In 2018, she defeated Serena Williams at the U.S. Open to win her first Grand Slam title. Naomi went on to win another U.S. Open and two Australian Opens. All of these wins helped her amass quite the net worth.

Naomi's net worth

© Getty Images Naomi embracing Coco after she defeated her in the fourth round of the U.S. Open

According to some reports, Naomi, who is just 27-years-old, is worth an incredible $45 million. But, while evidence of those reports aren't as substantial, Forbes estimates Naomi to be worth $12.9 million and was the sixth highest paid female athlete last year. In May 2021, Naomi set an earnings record for female athletes. She earned $60 million in 12 months.

In her 12 year career, Naomi has brought in over $23 million in prize money, making her the 21st highest earning in the Women's Tennis Association, behind Coco, Serena, and Venus Williams. Annually, Naomi makes a $900,000 salary. Compared to her competitor in today's match, Naomi's net worth is much higher. Karolína is reportedly only worth $5 million, earning just over $9 million in prize money.

© Getty Images While Karolína is ranked higher than Naomi, her net worth is significantly smaller

Naomi's endorsements

While Naomi is an especially high earner in tennis, most of her net worth comes from her many endorsements. Her biggest partnership is with Nike. Naomi has a signature line and even her own logo with the sports apparel company. Her line at Nike includes her custom tennis shoes, t-shirts, hats, and tennis skirts. Per Forbes, she was paid over $10 million a year by the company in an agreement running through this year.

© Getty Images At the U.S. Open, Naomi has shown off her custom Labubus

In addition to her deal with Nike, Naomi works with Louis Vuitton, the luxury watch brand Tag Heuer, and several tech companies including Mastercard, Panasonic, and Workday. She is also sponsored for rackets by the tennis company Yonex. Naomi holds equity stakes in BodyArmor – a nutritional brand – and the sports technology company Hyperice.

In 2021, Naomi launched her skin care line KINLÒ, which addresses the need for skin protection for people of color. The tennis star told Business of Fashion: "For me, this project is something that requires more than just being a spokesperson. This is a public health need." She continued, explaining: "I used to tell people that I didn't need to wear sunscreen — but even if you have melanin, you need to take care of your skin, and I am passionate about that."

© Getty Images Naomi celebrating after winning her Women's Singles final match at the 2020 US Open

Aside from Naomi, former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick is an investor. She posted to Instagram at the time: "I hope these products can help a lot of people and potentially save lives because I really feel that we aren't protecting ourselves as much as we could."