Naomi Osaka stuns fans with daring, crystal-embellished look at the 2025 U.S. Open

Naomi Osaka is more than just a Grand Slam winner. The 27-year-old, who faces No. 15 Daria Kasatkina in the U.S. Open today, is also something of a fashion icon. Unlike many other players who opt for function over fashion, Naomi leans in to the fun of the medium. Last year, I saw her play against Jelena Ostapenko in the first round of the 2024 U.S. Open. Her warmup outfit was a white sweatshirt and a giant, lime green bow – all by Nike. During the match, Naomi wore a lime green, frilly dress with tiny little bows on her shoes.

I'd never seen a tennis player wear an outfit like this. It seemed after her big return to the U.S. Open last year, Naomi has continued to prioritize looks as well as top caliber play. She's ranked No. 23 and recently made it to the finals of the Japan Open. As she prepares to play in the third round of the U.S. Open, she is sure to turn heads in whatever look she brings to the court.

Naomi's U.S. Open fashion

© Getty Images Naomi last won a Grand Slam final in 2021

For her opening match look on Tuesday, August 26, Naomi wore a crystal-covered red look, with a red bubble skirt. She added red roses to her long braids which she fashioned into a pony tail. And, she wore her red Nike GP Challenge 1 "Naomi Osaka" tennis shoes that she collaborated on with the athleisure brand.

And the tennis star is ever on trend. Hooked onto her tennis bag was a custom bedazzled Labubu that Naomi named after the legendary tennis player Billie Jean King. The 81-year-old commented on Naomi's Labubu, writing to Instagram: "Love this…Where can I get one of these?"

For Naomi's first match look, she told reporters that planning the outfit was a "little chaotic." She continued: "I was like, 'Do you think this is possible?' Maybe it was two weeks ago. Yeah, [my stylist and I] kind of just toss ideas around. Obviously, the outcome is way better than I could have imagined."

© Getty Images Naomi and her Labubu, Billie Jean King

Because her first match was a night match, her crystal embellished look sparkled under the bright lights. But, Naomi hinted to her fans that more iconic looks are to come. "[The process is] not hard, but it always makes me excited for what's coming up that people don't know about," she said.

© Getty Images The tennis player opted for a purple look for her second match

While some tennis stars choose minimalistic, pure sport looks, Naomi leans into the fun. And it seems to be working.

"Naomi has always brought something fresh to tennis style, but her US Open looks this year really take it up a notch. The crystal-studded roses, shimmering headphones and even her custom Labubu mascot prove that she sees the court as a fashion stage as much as a sporting arena," Megan Watkins, Head Stylist at online fashion destination SilkFred told HELLO!. "What makes Naomi's style so unique is that it never feels like a costume...she's still dressing to play her best tennis, but she adds these fun, sparkling details that make the look iconic and classic Naomi."

© AFP via Getty Images Naomi's look I'll never stop thinking about from the 2024 U.S. Open

Megan continued: "It’s that mix of performance and personality that makes her a true style icon in the sport."