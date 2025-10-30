Cheryl's son Bear's constant reminder of late father Liam Payne revealed

It's been over a year now since Liam Payne died in Buenos Aires on 16 October 2024, after falling from a third-floor balcony, and Former Girls Aloud star Cheryl, who shared a son with Liam, is now focused on raising their eight-year-old alone. Despite the couple's split in July 2018, they continued to co-parent son Bear and here's why he has a heartbreaking reminder of his father at his countryside home. Liam acquired a £3.2 million home in Buckinghamshire in 2021 to be closer to his son, and with it being just minutes away from Cheryl's property, it will be a constant reminder.

Speaking on Logan Paul's podcast Impaulsive, he said: "I get to take my son to school one or two times a week and it's the best thing. The relationship we have now as friends has only grown more. We broke up for a reason and now she gives me full autonomy of my life and to do what I do and I know [Bear's] taken care of. He is all she cares about and I couldn't ask for more. They live like three minutes from my house. I always glue myself to where he is. My life now is his."

In the month before his tragic death, he listed the property for sale, as part of a move to relocate to Florida with girlfriend Kate Cassidy. After his passing, it was then put up for sale once more, and now, according to the MailOnline, it has been taken off the market again. This could mean a buyer has been secured, or it could potentially suggest another course of action while his £24 million estate is deliberated. In my personal experience, and from writing about celebrity experiences, probate can be a lengthy process, and Co-Op Legal Services states that "probate typically takes 9 to 12 months".

Cheryl's home with Bear

© Photo: Instagram Cheryl's previous Christmas display gave us a glimpse inside her home

The One Direction star contributed financially to the purchase of Cheryl and Bear's property, as reported by the Mail Online. The agreement stated that Liam James Payne was one of the lenders along with Accord Mortgages, and Cheryl Ann Tweedy would be the registered owner. So, he has left a legacy for his son in the form of brick and mortar. The singer occasionally shares glimpses into the gorgeous residence online, and it looks like a stylish yet cosy home.

Liam Payne's death

The 31-year-old was found dead after having a shock fall. Medics responded to an emergency call at the Casa Sur Hotel, located in the leafy Palermo neighbourhood of the Argentine capital. There was confusion and controversy around his death but Rogelio "Roger" Nores, a close friend of the late singer, and two members of staff at the hotel where he died are no longer being charged with manslaughter.

Two days after the star's death, Cheryl took to Instagram to post a tribute to her former partner. She shared a black-and-white image of her newborn son with Liam, lying together on a bed. Her fans gathered around her to share support, and a year after Liam's death, further comments were posted to comfort the star and express their love for the late popstar.

© Instagram Cheryl shared this photo of Liam and Bear

At the time, the X-Factor star wrote a heartfelt message: "As I try to navigate this earth-shattering event, and work through my own grief at this indescribably painful time, I'd like to kindly remind everyone that we have lost a human being. Liam was not only a pop star and celebrity, he was a son, a brother, an uncle, a dear friend and a father to our 7-year-old son. A son that now has to face the reality of never seeing his father again.

"What is troubling my spirit the most is that one day Bear will have access to the abhorrent reports and media exploitation we have seen in the past few days. It is breaking my heart further that I cannot protect him from that in the future.

"I am begging you to consider what use some of these reports are serving, other than to cause further harm to everyone left behind picking up the pieces. Before you leave comments or make videos, ask yourself if you would like your own child or family to read them."

Cheryl's stalker hell

© AFP via Getty Images Cheryl and Liam co parented their son

While Cheryl's home may be a safe haven in some respects, it's also a place that has brought her fear, as she had a stalker turn up at her address. Daniel Bannister was sentenced to one year in prison after a string of offences. Through a barrister, Cheryl spoke about the "unwanted and scary behaviour". She admitted: "It's had a huge impact – I have a young child to protect. It has made my young child scared. I have had to rely on security, family and friends for support. Why should I have to move because of Daniel’s behaviour? It’s unacceptable, terrifying and having a detrimental impact."



If you're suffering with grief and need help, head to the NHS website for vital resources.