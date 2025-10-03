One Direction members join forces for emotional reunion following Liam Payne tragedy

One Direction members Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik are set to reunite for a Netflix documentary in 2026 which will see them embark on a road trip around the US together, 10 years after Zayn left the band for good. The three-part series is helmed by Nicola Marsh, who directed Demi Lovato's documentary Child Star in 2024. According to the synopsis, the series "is a rare look inside the world of two of the most famous – and most private – men on the planet opening up about life, loss and fatherhood."

Zayn is a father to a five-year-old daughter, Khai, whom he shares with his supermodel ex, Gigi Hadid. Louis welcomed his son Freddie in 2016 with his ex, Briana Jungwirth. The documentary comes 16 years after One Direction was first formed by Simon Cowell and Nicole Scherzinger on The X Factor UK in 2010. Their bandmates Harry Styles and Niall Horan are not expected to join them in the documentary.

Louis and Zayn have weathered their fair share of ups and downs together, and engaged in a heated Twitter exchange shortly after the Bradford star left the band in 2015. Louis then revealed where they stood with each other on The Zach Sang Show in 2022.

"There's been numerous times over the last couple of years where I've thought about him and hoped he's alright," he said, adding that he "tried to get in touch" with Zayn on several occasions. "But it's hard. I definitely wish him well." The pair reunited for the funeral of One Direction's fifth member, Liam Payne, in November 2024, alongside Harry and Niall.

Liam tragically passed away in October after falling from a third-floor balcony in Argentina. He was 31 years old and a father to eight-year-old Bear, whom he welcomed with his ex-partner, Cheryl Cole. The band released a heartbreaking statement in the wake of his death, as did each individual member.

"We're completely devastated by the news of Liam's passing. In time, and when everyone is able to, there will be more to say," the joint statement read. "But for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly. The memories we shared with him will be treasured forever. For now, our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and the fans who loved him alongside us. We will miss him terribly. We love you Liam. Louis, Zayn, Niall and Harry."

Louis took to Instagram to share his own tribute, writing, "I am beyond devastated to be writing this, but yesterday I lost a brother. Liam was somebody I looked up to everyday, such a positive, funny, and kind soul…I wish I got the chance to say goodbye and tell you one more time how much I loved you. Payno, my boy, one of my best friends, my brother, I love you mate. Sleep well."

Zayn followed with a touching message to his former bandmate, writing, "I lost a brother when you left us and can't explain to you what I'd give to just give you a hug one last time and say goodbye to you properly…there [are] no words that justify or explain how I feel right now other than beyond devastated. I hope that wherever you are right now, you are good and are at peace, and you know how loved you are. Love you bro."

The documentary news comes ahead of Louis' new album release in January 2026, titled How Did We Get Here. Zayn's world tour will kick off in March 2026, after his seven-night residency in Las Vegas in January.