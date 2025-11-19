Meet the partners of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' cast

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives has officially taken over all things media. The women of MomTok are starring in the third season of their reality show on Hulu and stirring up a lot of drama all while raising their many children – of which there are 26.

Some of the Mormon wives have definitely broken out. Taylor Frankie Paul is set to be the next Bachelorette and Whitney Leavitt and Jen Affleck competed in this season of Dancing with the Stars. Through it all, the women of SLOMW have their partners by them.

So, whether you already binged season three and are impatiently waiting for the reunion (psst, that's me!) or you have just begun season one, here is everything we know about the partners of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' cast.

© Instagram Taylor Frankie Paul and Dakota Mortensen Yes, the "leader" of MomTok is currently single and filming season 22 of The Bachelorette, but that doesn't mean her ex-partner isn't a part of SLOMW. The reality star divorced first husband, Tate Paul, in 2022. Shortly after, she started dating Dakota Mortensen – who is now a mainstay of the reality show. Taylor and Dakota are parents to their son, Ever, who was born in March 2024. Season 3 of SLOMW dives into the former couple's hot-and-cold relationship.

© Getty Images Jen and Zack Affleck The former competitor on DWTS, Jen Affleck, is married to Zac Affleck. And no, neither are actually related to the famous Affleck family. They married in June 2019 and have documented the ups and downs of their relationship on the reality show. Jen and Zac are parents to three children – Nora, Lucas, and Penelope.

© Getty Images Whitney and Conner Leavitt One of the SLOMW's villains and another competitor on DWTS, Whitney Leavitt, married Conner Leavitt in August 2016. Before season one, the couple fled Utah and publicly dealt with Conner's porn addiction. But, the two reconciled. Whitney and Conner are parents to Sedona, Liam, and Billy Gene.

© Getty Images Jessi and Jordan Ngatikaura If there were main characters of season three of SLOMW, they were Jessi and Jordan Ngatikaura. The couple married in 2020 after ending their previous relationships. The two separated in season three, after Jessi admitted to an emotional affair with Vanderpump Villa's Marciano Brunette. Despite the drama, Jessi and Jordan reconciled and are still together.

© Instagram Mikayla Matthews and Jace Terry Before they were married, Mikayla Matthews and Jace Terry had a baby. When Mikayla was 17, the couple welcomed their first child and by season three, they were awaiting their fourth kid. While MomTok thinks of Mikayla and Jace as a very solid couple, cracks in their shiny veneer appeared this season.

© Instagram Mayci and Jacob Neeley In 2018, Mayci and Jacob Neeley got married. The couple met while attending Brigham Young University while Mayci was pregnant. Her ex-boyfriend and the father of her first child, Arik, tragically died in a car accident in 2015. Jacob and Mayci are parents to two children of their own, which they conceived through IVF.

© Instagram Demi and Bret Engemann Another regular SLOMW villain, Demi Engemann, is married to a man 17-years her senior. The reality star started dating Bret Engemann in 2020 and married a year later. They now have a blended family made up of Bret's sons from his previous marriage and Demi's with her ex, Blake Corbin. Demi spoke with People in May 2025 about the drama she caused on the reality show, saying: "I have a good relationship with my husband. We communicate well. I know the truth. I have my people that are in my corner that believe me and rock with me, and that's more than most people can say," she says.

© Getty Images Layla Taylor Layla Taylor is one of the unmarried members of MomTok. Before the reality show premiered, she was married to Clayton Wessel. The two divorced in 2023 after welcoming two sons – Oliver and Maxwell. Layla is currently dating Mason McWhorter, the brother of her SLOMW's co-star Miranda McWhorter's ex-husband, Chase.