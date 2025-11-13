Simone Biles gives tour of stunning $3m Texas home that took 5 years to complete

Simone Biles is on cloud nine after finally getting the keys to her dream home. The Olympic gymnast and her NFL star husband, Jonathan Owens, have moved into their waterfront mansion in Texas, worth a reported $3 million, which was five years in the making. Simone gave fans a peek inside the sprawling property on her Instagram Stories and revealed the lengthy process to completion. "Started the design process in 2020 and took a year to complete," she shared. "Approvals took a while from HOA, broke ground in February 2022, [and] completed Nov. 11, 2025. Anyways, proud of us!" See inside their luxury home below.

1/ 6 © Instagram Simone's kitchen boasts black and marble accents Kitchen Simone's kitchen is a chef's dream and features black and white marble accents, gold hardware, two kitchen islands, light wood floors, and white walls and cabinets. "*Keys in hand* finally closed on our house," she captioned the photo.



2/ 6 © Instagram Simone and Jonathan have a washer and dryer each Laundry room Simone and Jonathan have no excuses not to do laundry, as they have two large washers and two dryers. "Jonathan always wants to do laundry the EXACT same day as me," she revealed. "Now 1 set for each of us." The room also features white cabinetry and a graphic black and white tile design.



3/ 6 © Instagram Simone's bathroom has a freestanding tub and a double-head shower Bathroom Simone's primary bathroom looks like the perfect relaxation spot. It boasts gold fixtures, marble countertops and walls, a freestanding bathtub, and a huge double-head shower.



4/ 6 © Instagram Simone has a room just for her dogs Dog room Not forgetting her furry friends, Simone had a room built especially for her dogs, which features the same black and white tile as the swimming pool, built-in food and water bowls, and a raised puppy bath station. "Dogs need their own room too," she captioned the photo. "I used the same tile as the pool."



5/ 6 © Instagram Simone has a resort-worthy pool Swimming pool Simone and Jonathan's resort-worthy swimming pool features black and white tiling and an attached hot tub overlooking a serene lake. They also have a basketball court that features a similar checkered design as the pool, and an in-ground trampoline that has been built right in front of the water.

