Cardi B welcomes baby boy with NFL star boyfriend Stefon Diggs

Congratulations are in order for rapper Cardi B and her partner, Stefon Diggs, who recently welcomed a baby boy together. The mother of four took to Instagram to share the happy news, alongside a clip of her strutting to her song "Hello", dressed in an all-black outfit with a fur-trimmed jacket, a miniskirt and knee-high boots. Cardi shared a lengthy message in the caption detailing her next chapter, and revealed that she had given birth. "My life has always been a combination of different chapters and different seasons. My last chapter was the beginning of a new season," she began.

"Starting over is never easy, but it's been so worth it! I brought new music and a new album to the world! A new baby into my world, and one more reason to be the best version of me, one more reason to love me more than anything else or anyone else, so I can continue giving my babies the love and life they deserve."

Cardi continued: "This next chapter is Me vs. Me! It's me against all odds, me against everything meant to get in my way. I've started prepping for tour, getting my body right, getting my mind right. There's nothing that's gonna stop me from giving you guys the performance of a lifetime! I've learned, I've healed, and I'm loving the woman I've become! That's what this next era means to me, and I'm stepping into it better than ever."

Cardi later shared a clip on her Instagram story of a pink baby stroller, with the star declaring in the background: "I just had a boy, but I love this stroller!" The "I Like It" rapper's representative also confirmed the news to People, sharing that she was "healthy and happy" following the birth of her son.

To see a cute clip of Cardi's eldest child, Kulture, watch below...

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Cardi B's daughter Kulture and Rosalia attend Stormi's second birthday bash

The 33-year-old announced her pregnancy on CBS Mornings in September, five months after her first public outing with her partner, NFL star Stefon Diggs. They were first linked back in October 2024, and Cardi shared how he was supporting her through her pregnancy. "He makes me feel very confident," she said in the interview. "Feeling safe is feeling confident, feeling like you could do it. And it makes you feel like you could take over the world."

© Instagram Cardi announced the happy news in a social media post

"I feel like I'm in a good space. I feel very strong. I feel very powerful that I'm doing all this work," she continued. "But I'm doing all this work while I'm creating a baby. Me and my man, we're very supportive of each other." The New York native added that she wanted to wait to announce the big news.

© Getty Images The rapper welcomed her son with NFL star Stefon Diggs

"I just was like, 'Can I just say it on my own time?' Like, I'm not hiding. On my time, on my own terms. Let me close some deals first, you know what I'm saying?" she explained. "And it's like, you don't really want to say right away that you're pregnant. It's like, 'Let me see a couple of more sonograms. Let my baby be healthy.'"

© Getty Images She announced her pregnancy in September

Cardi shares her three older children, Kulture, seven, Wave, four, and Blossom, one, with her ex-husband, Offset. The couple shared an on-and-off relationship for years before Cardi filed for divorce in August 2024.