Cardi B, Offset’s five-year-old daughter Kulture Kiari showered with $20,000 Hermès Birkin birthday gift

Cardi B and her husband, Offset, celebrated their daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus' fifth birthday in true style on Monday. Kulture was showered with gifts, including a $20K pink Hermès Birkin '25 Bag', one of the most coveted luxury items in the world.

Cardi, born Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar Cephus, shared glimpses of her 'pretty princess' in a splendid feathered dress, donning ballet-style sandals and carrying the prestigious purse.

The Birkin bag, a symbol of opulence, can range anywhere from $5K to a whopping $500K, making it quite the birthday present for the young Kulture.

© Instagram Kulture's $20,000 designer handbag

In the various snippets shared by Cardi, Kulture can be seen enjoying her small pink Blüthner piano, with the Birkin resting atop it.

This delightful day was the brainchild of the 31-year-old father-of-five, Offset, and the extravagant celebrations unfolded at DreamWorks Water Park within American Dream at the Meadowlands Sports Complex in New Jersey.

Kulture, still clutching her Birkin bag, embraced a character from the Trolls movies, and Cardi applauded Offset's party planning prowess, stating, "Yay! I love it. You did that! Yasss!"

© Instagram Kulture has just turned 5

The festivities included a DJ, cakes, cupcakes, and a glowing 'Kulture' sign set against the backdrop of a beautiful, balloon-decorated table.

The birthday girl changed into a more comfortable pink romper and Crocs later to make the most of the water park and rides outside her private VIP room, where she was greeted by a Blue's Clues character.

Despite the grandeur of the venue, Cardi humorously mentioned that if she had known in advance, she would have invited a larger crowd to the slightly underpopulated children's party.

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Kulture Kiari Cephus, Offset, and Kalea Marie Cephus attend the World Premiere of Disney's "The Little Mermaid"

The star, however, did not let this affect her spirits, and she was seen singing and dancing to her own NSFW verse in a recent single.

As her 'baby' grows up, Cardi confessed to feeling 'a little sad.' However, she promised the birthday celebrations will continue to be 'turned up today till the weekend.'

© Photo: Getty Images Cardi B and Offset

Kulture's graduation from kindergarten two weeks ago, where she was honored with 'best dance moves', seemed to have started the celebrations. Cardi further motivated her young one with, "Give me good grades and I'll give you the world baby!"

Cardi B films inside Atlanta home with Offset

While Cardi and Offset, who have weathered their share of storms since their first date at the 2017 Super Bowl, continue to create unforgettable moments for their children, they are also busy with their professional endeavors.

Offset, Cardi, and their children will voice characters in the animated comedy Baby Shark's Big Movie! set to premiere on August 4.