Cardi B confirms pregnancy with 4th baby, her first with NFL boyfriend Stefon Diggs

Congratulations are in order for Cardi B and her NFL star boyfriend, Stefon Diggs, who are expecting their first child after the rapper confirmed on CBS Mornings on Wednesday that she is pregnant with her fourth baby. Cardi sat down with co-host Gayle King and revealed that she is due before the start of her first arena tour, "Little Miss Drama," which begins in February. "I'm having a baby with my boyfriend Stefon Diggs," she said. "I've been putting in all this work, but I'm doing all this work while I'm creating a baby."

Cardi said that she and Stefon, a wide receiver for the New England Patriots, are "excited" and "happy" about the pregnancy. "I'm happy, I feel like I'm in a good space," she continued. "Me and my man are very supportive of each other. We like in the same space in our careers. You know what it is that I feel like we're really great, we're really the best at what we do."

© Getty Images Cardi B and Stefon Diggs are expecting their first child

As well as her pregnancy, the 32-year-old is also preparing to release her new album, "Am I The Drama?", and credits Stefon for giving her a sense of stability while juggling her career and motherhood. "He just makes me feel safe and very confident and very strong," she said. "I mean, like, two weeks ago, I was literally having a panic attack. I was, like, crying and crying and crying, just because I was just getting really nervous with you know, the whole album rollout ... People were coming at me very hard. You know, sometimes people love you, people hate you. And people was just saying very mean things about me."

She continued: "And I'm like, see, this is why I don't put music out, because it's like, this is my art and this is something that I put a lotta love and time to. And it's just like, sometimes, when people just rip it apart, it just hurts you and it crushes you." But through it all, Stefon has been by her side. "He just makes me feel safe and very confident," she gushed. "And it makes you feel like you could take over the world."

© Getty Images Cardi and Stefon's baby will arrive before her first arena tour in February 2026

Cardi injected some humor into her pregnancy announcement by asking fans to buy her new album. "Now y'all could buy my album so I can buy Pampers and diapers and all that type of stuff. I told you. Now go support my album, cause I'm a mother of four now." The "I Like It" rapper shares three kids with her estranged husband, Offset: Kulture, seven, Wave, four, and Blossom, 12 months.

© Getty Images Cardi B and Offset share 3 kids

© Getty Images Cardi B and Offset split for good in 2024

The former couple were in an on-and-off relationship for five years, with Cardi filing for divorce, which has yet to be finalized, in July 2024. She hinted at her relationship with Stefon in December when she confirmed she was "dating," and the couple went public with their relationship in May during a date night at a New York Knicks game. Cardi was reluctant to fall in love again amid her high-profile divorce, but she recalled to Gayle that Stefon told her: "Let me heal you. Give me a chance for me to heal you."