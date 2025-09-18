Meet Cardi B and Stefon Diggs' blended family of six amid baby announcement

Cardi B and her NFL star boyfriend Stefon Diggs shared the exciting news that they are expecting a baby together, with the "Bodak Yellow" rapper making the announcement during an interview on CBS Mornings with Gayle King. "I'm happy," Cardi explained. "I feel like I'm in a good space. I feel very strong, very powerful that I'm doing all this work, but I'm doing all this work while I'm creating a baby." The duo have been dating since 2024, and neither are new to parenthood, with Cardi being a mother of three, and Stefon being a father of one.
Cardi shares her kids with her estranged husband, Offset, while the identity of Stefon's daughter's mother is unknown. Join HELLO! as we learn about the couple's blended family ahead of their exciting new addition.
You may also like
1/5
Kulture Kiari Cephus
Cardi and Offset's eldest daughter, Kulture, was born in July 2018. The Grammy winner confirmed her pregnancy during a performance on Saturday Night Live after months of speculation, and announced Kulture's birth with a social media photo of herself surrounded by bouquets of flowers. Kulture made an appearance with her half-sister, Kalea, in May 2023 at the premiere of Disney's The Little Mermaid, dressed in a beautiful ball gown.
She graduated from pre-K a month later, and her mom couldn't believe how quickly she'd grown. "My baby moving on up…I'm an emotional proud mommy…Give me good grades and I'll give you the world baby," she wrote on Instagram.
2/5
Wave Set Cephus
Cardi welcomed her son Wave with Offset in September 2021, after announcing her pregnancy at the BET Awards three months prior. For the special moment, she wore a bodysuit with a sheer panel to showcase her growing belly, as she performed alongside Offset's hip hop group Migos. The 32-year-old didn't reveal his name or face until April 2022, and also got "Wave" tattooed on her jawline as a sweet tribute to her son.
3/5
Blossom Cephus
Cardi announced that she was pregnant with her third child in August 2024, just a day after she filed for divorce from Offset. She shared the news via Instagram, proudly posting a snap of herself in a red dress with her baby bump on full display. "With every ending comes a new beginning! I am so grateful to have shared this season with you, you have brought me more love, more life, and most of all, renewed my power! Reminded me that I can have it all!" she wrote in her caption.
"You've reminded me that I never have to choose between life, love, and my passion! I love you so much and cannot wait for you to witness what you helped me accomplish, what you pushed me to do!"
"It's so much easier taking life's twists, turns and tests [lying] down, but you, your brother and your sister have shown me why it's worth it to push through!" she concluded. Blossom was born in September 2024, yet Cardi didn't reveal her daughter's name until May 2025.
4/5
Nova Diggs
Stefon is a proud father to Nova, whom he welcomed a year after being drafted into the NFL. While the intensely private athlete has never disclosed the identity of Nova's mother, many have speculated that it could be his ex-girlfriend, Tyler-Marie. The eight-year-old is extremely close with her grandmother, Stephanie Diggs, and the duo appear to be virtually inseparable.
"Happy Birthday! I hope you are having a great day," Stephanie wrote on Instagram to celebrate Nova's birthday in 2024. "I can't believe you are eight years old. Sending hugs and kisses."
5/5
Baby on board
Cardi and Stefon announced they were expecting a bundle of joy on Wednesday, with the Bronx-born star sharing that she waited until the right time to announce the news. "I just was like, 'Can I just say it on my own time?' Like, I'm not hiding," she explained.
"On my time, on my own terms. Let me close some deals first, you know what I'm saying? Let me close some deals first. And it's like, you don't really want to say right away that you're pregnant. It's like, 'Let me see a couple of more sonograms. Let my baby be healthy.'" Congratulations to the happy couple!
Join HELLO! Daily and get the latest celebrity news, exclusive interviews, and top stories