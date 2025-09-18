Meet Cardi B and Stefon Diggs' blended family of six amid baby announcement

Cardi announced that she was pregnant with her third child in August 2024, just a day after she filed for divorce from Offset. She shared the news via Instagram, proudly posting a snap of herself in a red dress with her baby bump on full display. "With every ending comes a new beginning! I am so grateful to have shared this season with you, you have brought me more love, more life, and most of all, renewed my power! Reminded me that I can have it all!" she wrote in her caption.

"You've reminded me that I never have to choose between life, love, and my passion! I love you so much and cannot wait for you to witness what you helped me accomplish, what you pushed me to do!"

"It's so much easier taking life's twists, turns and tests [lying] down, but you, your brother and your sister have shown me why it's worth it to push through!" she concluded. Blossom was born in September 2024, yet Cardi didn't reveal her daughter's name until May 2025.