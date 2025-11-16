CSI: Miami star, Eva LaRue, speaks out on terrifying 12-year stalking ordeal

Actress Eva LaRue has spoken out about how she was stalked for 12 years during her time on CSI: Miami. The 58-year-old has now released a docu-series on Paramount+ titled My Nightmare Stalker: The Eve LaRue Story, which details the harrowing experiences she went through, and the long fight for justice. Speaking on the Still Here Hollywood podcast with Steve Kmetko, she explained that when she received the first of many handwritten letters from her stalker, she and her manager thought it was "maybe a one-off." However, she continued to receive the sickening messages for 12 years.

"The letters were from an anonymous person in Ohio… and they just detailed in the most grotesque, sickening, disturbing way how he was going to kidnap me, hold me as a s*x slave, and then dismember me," she recalled. A few years later, the letters began to be addressed not only to Eva, but to her young daughter, who was just six at the time, and even her then-husband.

"The crazy thing was, I was playing a DNA expert on CSI: Miami, and we were pretending to have all of this technology that we didn't really have in real life," she explained. "So, in real life, the FBI couldn't solve my case for 12 years, but on CSI: Miami, we would have solved that case in 43 minutes, not including commercials," she added.

© Getty Images for Paramount+ Eva at the "My Nightmare Stalker: The Eva LaRue Story" premiere at Paramount Studios

Because her stalker had handwritten the letters and licked the stamps, there was DNA all over the messages, however at the time the technology was not available to discover the perpetrator.

"All kinds of things happen in between, but cut to the two FBI agents who had helped solve the Golden State Killer case, which was a 43-year-old cold case with more than 5000 suspects," Eva said.

© Getty Images for Paramount+ Eva, Susan Zirinsky, and Kaya McKenna Callahan speak onstage during "My Nightmare Stalker: The Eva LaRue Story" premiere

"So my guy was evading capture because he didn't have any prior reason to be DNA swabbed. But then all of a sudden with GEDmatch and 23andMe and all of this new technology, they were able to reverse engineer by putting the DNA that they had… and you're going to find a fifth cousin somewhere… then you start working down the genealogy tree and getting rid of the branches until you find the family members that live in the area where you think these crimes happened," she explained.

© Disney Eva LaRue on General Hospital

Eva, who played Natalia Boa Vista on CSI: Miami from 2005-2012 also revealed that because her stalker hadn't been on her property, broken into her house or physically threatened her, the police had told her that was nothing they could do. They also didn't have a name and didn't know what he looked like, so there was very little to go on.

"But all the letters were saying 'I'm watching you, I'm seeing you drive, I'm outside the studio,'" Eva recalled. "It's absolute psychological torture. You can't imagine living in that kind of fear on a daily basis for years."

After 12 years, the stalker was finally caught. "He only got three and a half years. He's already out," Eva said. "He has three and a half years probation and a restraining order."

© Getty Images Eva and guests attend the P.S. Arts 2024 "Express Yourself" Event

Eva's docu-series was released on November 13 2025. "I'm really excited for it to come full circle," she said. "Stalking is this silent crime. It's this crimeless crime because the crime hasn't happened yet. It escalates to murder in 86% of cases, so that's a scary number.

"It didn't make sense to not tell [the story] but I see why people don't. I see why other celebrities don't come forward. It's a lot… but I'm really proud of the way the whole thing came together," she said.