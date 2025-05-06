Rihanna's $60k/month Sunset Strip 'fortress' where she shielded family from stalker hell

Rihanna stole the show at the 2025 Met Gala by announcing her third pregnancy with partner A$AP Rocky.

The stars have an impressive multi-million-dollar property portfolio to raise their children, but did you know that Rihanna once lived inside a 'Fortress'.

The Sunset Strip abode got its name from the fact that it was made with striking concrete walls, but it also served a very serious purpose for the Diamonds singer as it was a safe haven away from her stalker hell.

Her previous Pacific Palisades mansion was plagued by multiple trespassers who were lurking around the property, seeking out the star. So Rihanna spent three years hunkered down in West Hollywood from 2014 to 2017.





Don't let the concrete structure fool you, though. It was a stylish haven designed by David Lawrence Gray Architects with walls of glass and marvellous 40-foot ceilings. The 10,000-square-foot property had a stunning kitchen, an impressive outdoor pool and even a separate guesthouse.

The singer paid $60,000 a month to stay at the mansion, as reported by House & Gardens.

Her next property, a Hollywood Hills home, was also the victim of a terrifying break-in where a stalker sat and waited for the star for 12 hours. Eduardo Leon, 27, jumped over a fence and then broke into the singer's and was found by her assistant. Eduardo was given a 10-year restraining order, preventing him from going near the singer.

Where does Rihanna live now?

© Photo: Instagram Rihanna posing by one of her property's pools

In 2021, the star forked out for two neighbouring mansions in Beverly Hills. A favourite hack of celebrities to create one giant home and maximise privacy!

The first home set her back a dazzling $13.8 million (£10.2 million) and the second $10 million (£7.4 million).

Within her portfolio, there's also an LA penthouse inside a show-stopping 42-storey tower. Amenities inside include a 75-foot pool, a 24-hour valet, and high security on sight.

The Barbados-born mum-of-two also owns a beachside villa in her native country. It's worth a staggering $22 million (£16.3 million) and has five en-suite bedrooms, a gorgeous swimming pool, private gym and 24-hour concierge.

© Instagram Rihanna in Barbados with her son

Is Rihanna engaged?

As reported by ¡Hola! in March, Rihanna was photographed with a huge diamond ring on her left hand after attending a dinner with some friends, prompting questions of a possible engagement.

However, the couple are yet to announce anything so watch this space.

© XNY/Star Max Rumours have swirled about the stars' engagement

During an interview with GQ in May 2021, A$AP made a rare comment about his relationship with Rihanna. Referring to her as "the love of my life" and his "lady", he also said: "She's the One", elaborating: "I think when you know, you know."