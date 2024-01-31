Desperate Housewives' Teri Hatcher, 59, makes surprising revelation about her personal life in rare interview

Just because someone's famous, it doesn't mean that they don't struggle with dating like the rest of the world. In some ways, they might even have more difficulties finding love, as Teri Hatcher exemplified on the podcast 'Getting Grilled with Curtis Stone'.

The Desperate Housewives actress got real about how difficult dating could be for her, as she got kicked off an app in her latest pursuit.

© @officialterihatcher Instagram Teri revealed her dating woes

"I've tried them all," she told Curtis, in reference to the sheer number of dating apps out there. "I tried my latest one. I tried Hinge."

She continued: "You know, I thought, I'm gonna say to the universe that I am open and vulnerable, and I'm putting myself out there. That's what I thought my gesture of joining that Hinge app would be."

Except instead of getting to go on a number of dates and meet new people, Teri found herself unable to use the app.

"They kicked me off", she said. Curtis was confused by this.

© @officialterihatcher Instagram Teri turned 59 in December 2023

"What do you mean they kicked you off?" he asked, bemused.

Teri explained: "Well, they thought I was pretending to be Teri Hatcher."

Hinge immediately sought to rectify the situation once they realised it was the real Teri Hatcher. "They apologized, and then I was like, 'I'm sort of over it.' So now I'm over it." she added.

© Bruce Glikas Teri stuns in green

So will Teri be using dating apps again? Probably not, she revealed.

"I'm definitely done with the dating apps, and I feel like if there's any way I'll go somewhere and meet someone, that's what it's gonna have to be, but honestly, I'm happy", she said. "I have a really full life, a really busy life. I have beautiful friends. I, you know, it's fine. I don't need a man. I have a cat."

Teri isn't the only actress who has struggled with dating apps, as Drew Barrymore recently revealed that she got catfished on a dating app.

She said on her talk show: "This guy on my dating app said he was the quarterback for the Los Angeles Rams."

"So I wrote to him and I was like, ‘Oh my god, I went to the first practice game. I was so frustrated being a girl from Los Angeles who loves football and we didn't have any teams, and then I moved away to New York and then we got two teams and—it's nice to meet you, my name is Drew.'"

Except Drew swiftly discovered that rather than speaking to the Quarterback from the Los Angeles Rams, she was speaking to "a musician that thought he was being cute."

She revealed how disappointed she was with the encounter: "I was like, ‘I hate you. You pithy, deceiving, playful—you've made me feel stupid. I don't know who you are. I feel so dumb. Why did we have to get off on this foot? I hate you!'"