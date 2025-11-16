Jimmy Kimmel honors late best friend amid show's break with joint move alongside his family — details

Following the death of Cleto Escobedo III, late night host Jimmy Kimmel's best friend and the bandleader for his show Jimmy Kimmel Live!, he is being honored with two charitable fundraisers started by his family and Jimmy himself. The host shared the news on his social media page, revealing he'd joined forces with the late musician's family, including his wife Lori and their two children, to start two fundraisers, one with the UCLA Medical Center and one with The Animal Foundation in Las Vegas.

Jimmy, 58, shared the news on his Instagram page with a post that read: "Cleto was always kind and eager to help others. As we mourn his loss, we have started two fundraisers to celebrate his life and give back. The first is for UCLA Medical Center where he received such incredible care. Together we can help vulnerable patients and families in need of financial assistance during hard times. And to honor his love of animals, the @TheAnimalFoundation in our hometown of Las Vegas."

Jimmy Kimmel joined Cleto Escobedo III's family in contributing to two fundraisers in his honor

The Animal Foundation's fundraiser page reads: "Cleto was a compassionate animal lover. He loved each of his rescue dogs like they were family. Please consider making a donation to The Animal Foundation in his hometown of Las Vegas. Cleto would have loved his friends and family helping to provide safety, healing and homes for pets in need."

The UCLA Medical Center's page reads: "In memory of our friend Cleto, we'd like to thank all the hardworking specialists, doctors, and nurses at UCLA. They worked tirelessly and generously to give him the best care. Cleto was always kind and eager to help others. To honor his generous spirit, we'd like to help vulnerable patients and families in need of financial assistance during hard times. Let's help others in Cleto’s name."

Cleto Escobedo III's cause of death

TMZ reported over the weekend that the musician's official cause of death at 59 was cardiogenic shock. It also lists underlying factors like cirrhosis of the liver caused by alcohol use, with his death certificate stating that he was apparently also afflicted by sepsis, kidney disease and pneumonia. Jimmy mentioned in his tribute to Cleto that he'd been suffering from a "long illness" that necessitated extensive care from the UCLA Medical Center.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! on hiatus

Following Cleto's passing, in his tearful monologue, Jimmy explained that the show will go on break "for a couple nights," although did not reveal when it would return. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday's episodes were repeats of previous broadcasts. It is likely, however, that the show will return live on Monday, November 17.

Jimmy's tribute to Cleto

The late night host posted a lengthy tribute on social media to the late father-of-two, who had been his close friend since they were children living in Vegas. "Early this morning, we lost a great friend, father, son, musician and man, my longtime bandleader Cleto Escobedo III," he penned. "To say that we are heartbroken is an understatement. Cleto and I have been inseparable since I was nine years old."

© Jimmy Kimmel Live! The pair met when they were children after Jimmy's family moved to Las Vegas when he was nine

He continued: "The fact that we got to work together every day is a dream neither of us could ever have imagined would come true," asking for his fans to "cherish your friends" while also keeping his friend's wife, two children and parents in their prayers.