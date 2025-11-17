Grey's Anatomy star James Pickens Jr. shares health update after cancer diagnosis

Hollywood star James Pickens Jr., best known for his role as Dr Richard Webber on the long-running hit series Grey's Anatomy, has shared some good news: following a prostate cancer diagnosis, he is now cancer-free. In a moving public-service announcement aired at the end of a recent episode of the long-running hit TV show, James took off the actor's hat and spoke directly to viewers: "I'm living proof that early detection works." He then posted a message on his social channels, writing: "Hi Friends, I'm blessed and grateful to be cancer-free. Thanks so much for all the love and support! Get checked!"

His journey began in 2024 when a routine check led to elevated PSA (prostate-specific antigen) levels; by January his doctor flagged further changes and referred him to a urologist. Subsequent imaging and biopsy revealed a tumour confined to one part of the prostate – a result Pickens described as a "huge gift" given his family history of prostate cancer.

"It's not the kind of news anyone wants to hear, but to be honest, prostate cancer has run through my family. My father had it. He had a lot of brothers; several of them had it. I would have been surprised if I hadn't gotten it," James told Black Health Matters.

© Getty Images James and Gina Taylor-Pickens attend the 35th Annual DIVAS Simply Singing! Anniversary Gala

Opting for a robotic radical prostatectomy, James worked with his medical team to act quickly and decisively. "We caught it really early… they wanted to err on the side of caution and keep an eye on it," he said. Crucially, a PET scan confirmed the cancer hadn't spread.

© Disney via Getty Images James on the set of Grey's Anatomy

The 70-year-old star's openness brings attention to the disproportionate impact prostate cancer has on black men, who face a significantly higher risk of both diagnosis and mortality. James has used his platform to highlight the importance of testing, early intervention and self-advocacy, delivering a message that is resonating across social media and beyond.

© Getty Images James attends the 35th Annual DIVAS Simply Singing! Anniversary Gala

On-set, James' character Webber is undergoing a cancer diagnosis, making the news feel deeply personal for both actor and audience. The fact that James parallels his on-screen journey with his off-screen health battle adds another layer to his message.

© FilmMagic James with director Sanaa Hamri, rapper/actress Queen Latifah, producer Debra Martin Chase, and actor/rapper Common

Grey's Anatomy is the longest running medical drama in American television history. The beloved show, which is entering its 22nd season, has launched the careers of more than a dozen actors.