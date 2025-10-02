Céline Dion shines in dazzling new role amid health battle: 'I'm alive'

Céline Dion is making waves in the beauty industry as the newest face of celebrity makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury's eponymous beauty brand, proving that she is the music industry's ultimate diva. The Canadian singer was announced as the face of the Charlotte Tilbury 2025 Holiday Campaign, and looked better than ever in the accompanying video shared to social media. The campaign, which will see the debut of the brand's newest scent, Star Confidence Eau De Parfum, features Céline in a shimmering nude catsuit adorned with feathers on her sleeves and down her legs.

The 57-year-old sang her hit 2002 song "I'm Alive" in the campaign video, as dancers around her applied makeup and held the brand's products aloft. She looked stunning and carefree in the video, with a full face of glam and her blonde locks cascading in gentle waves down her back. Speaking to WWD about the major moment, Céline shared how excited she was to be part of the project.

"I'm honored to join my dear friend Charlotte for this magical holiday campaign," she exclaimed. "I've always believed music and beauty can uplift and inspire confidence. Having my song "I'm Alive" as the soundtrack felt like a true celebration of resilience and joy." Céline has come a long way in the past year, after being diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome in December 2022.

She made her triumphant return to the stage at the 2024 Paris Olympics opening ceremony, where she sang Edith Piaf's "Hymne A L'Amour" with a face of makeup done by Charlotte's daughter, Sofia Tilbury. "When she made her spectacular return to the global stage at the 2024 Paris Olympics – looking radiant and out of this world in a full face of Charlotte Tilbury – I knew exactly who I wanted to bring my holiday 2025 campaign to life," Charlotte told the outlet.

"Céline is a true icon – not just a record-breaking superstar, but a woman of extraordinary strength, humor, and heart whose voice and story have touched millions," the famed redhead continued. "The way she has turned challenges into power is beyond moving. She embodies everything I believe in – resilience, determination and the power to transform lives. She is a true inspiration."

Céline opened up further about working with Charlotte on the holiday campaign, explaining that the move made perfect sense given their close friendship. "Being on set with Charlotte was so much fun – her vibrant energy made it feel more like a party than a shoot. This campaign celebrates the power confidence gives us to feel strong and become the best version of ourselves," the Grammy winner told Harper's Bazaar.

"Charlotte and I have worked together many times over the years, including during my Las Vegas residency…As Charlotte herself said, it truly was written in the stars!" Céline's debilitating illness forced her to quit touring in 2023 to focus on her health, and she is currently receiving vocal, physical and athletic therapy five days a week to build her strength back up.

© Getty Images Céline was diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome in 2022

Stiff Person Syndrome is a progressive neurological disorder that manifests in symptoms like stiffness of the limbs, heightened sensitivity, painful muscle spasms, and difficulty walking. The syndrome greatly affects Céline's ability to sing, as it causes uncontrollable muscle spasms in the voice box.