Mandy Moore shocks fans with stunning transformation

Mandy Moore has been a recognizable staple on our screens for decades, what with her pop stardom and Hollywood fame, yet the actress looked worlds away from her usual appearance while attending the 2025 Inspiration Awards in Los Angeles. The 41-year-old showcased her svelte figure in a black leather miniskirt and a draped silk blouse, paired with black pantyhose and black pointed heels. Mandy went for a dramatic makeup look, with bright red lipstick and bold dark eyebrows. She opted for rosy pink blush and gold earrings to complete the look.

Social media users couldn't quite believe their eyes when they saw the star, whose face looked markedly different from previous appearances. "I would NEVER have recognized Mandy if u [sic] didn't say!" said one, while another added, "That is NOT Mandy Moore OMG howwww." A third chimed in, "I'm over here like this is Mandy Moore, the singer and actress? Because she looks literally nothing like she did," while others exclaimed how stunning her appearance was.

Mandy rose to fame with her 1999 single "Candy" and went on to enjoy success in the music industry with hits like "Crush" and "So Real". She transitioned into Hollywood stardom with roles in The Princess Diaries, A Walk To Remember and Chasing Liberty, before cementing herself as a certified star with Disney's Tangled and the Emmy-winning series This Is Us.

The mother of three has had a tough year, after her home was destroyed by the devastating LA fires in January. "Grateful for my family and pets getting out last night before it was too late (and endless gratitude to friends for taking us in and bringing us clothes and blankets)," she wrote on Instagram at the time. "Honestly, I'm in shock and feeling numb for all so many have lost, including my family."

Learn more about Mandy's LA home below...

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Mandy Moore shares glimpse inside home where she’ll raise her baby

She recently expressed her frustrations at encountering red tape while trying to rebuild in the wake of the fires. "It's maddening and heartless...the endless hoops and meaningless protocol LA County is asking of fire victims who want to rebuild and get their lives back," Mandy shared.

The actress opened up about coming to terms with aging in the spotlight during a Q&A session at the Inspiration Awards, revealing that her family helps ground her in moments of insecurity. "I am definitely my own worst critic. I try to have the grace for myself that I would have for anybody else that I love in my life," she admitted.

© Getty Images Mandy looked incredibly different at the LA event

"And also just doing something, right? Just taking the tiny incremental steps. You don't have to have it figured out. In fact, nobody has it all figured out. If they say they do, they're lying to you," Mandy added. "I try to remind myself that I'm a mother and I'm a wife and a sister and a daughter and a friend and a partner and all of these things. I know who I am, and I know what I want, and I know what I don't want."

© Getty Images Fans couldn't believe how different Mandy looked at the event

The A-lister, who rose to fame primarily in the '00s, also shared her experiences as a child star, revealing that she was grateful to have grown up without social media.

© Ron Galella Collection via Getty Mandy rose to fame in the '00s as a pop star

"I feel really, really lucky, because I was still able to be a regular 15-year-old and have this incredible job and opportunities that I never could have fathomed, but I'm still able to be a kid."

© Patrick McMullan via Getty Image She cemented herself as a bankable actress with This Is Us

"I was still very much allowed to toggle between both worlds, and I never felt overwhelmed," she continued. "No one told me that I had to pick a lane and define myself in one way. I was able to figure things out as I went along, step by step. And I feel like that, to me, has been the definition of success and longevity."