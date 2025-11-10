Cynthia Erivo reacts to fan finding hat she lost at London Wicked premiere last year

One fan made Cynthia Erivo’s day with a surprising confession. Last year, the actress walked the red carpet in London for the Wicked premiere wearing a statement black hat. It turns out, the star had lost the accessory at the event. But in a recent TikTok video, one fan happened to run into Cynthia and revealed they had found the star’s misplaced hat after she left the event.

"Are you joking?" a shocked Erivo said in the video that has amassed 10.4 million views and counting in just two days. "You have it?" the actress asked. The fan, named Clara, told Cynthia that the hat was safely back at her house. "May I have it back please?" Cynthia then asked. Clara pulled up a photo on her phone of the hat in question back at her house, prompting a laugh from the singer.

"I thought I had lost it forever," the Wicked actress admitted, visibly excited at the news that her hat had been recovered. Cynthia’s team then began to get the fan’s contact information so the hat could be returned in London to the actress. Cynthia sweetly told Clara she was "a lifesaver". Tagging the actress in the video, Clara said she was “so glad you finally find [sic] out". In the comments section, one person asked for an update on whether Cynthia has been given the hat back. Replying to the comment, Clara confirmed, “yesss this afternoon”.

In a follow-up video, Clara revealed she found the hat at the 2024 London premiere, not initially realising it belonged to Cynthia until sending photos of it to her friends, who were able to identify the hat’s famous owner. Clara said she discovered the hat left inside the theatre after the movie finished and was asked if she wanted to keep it by a staff member cleaning up. Clara concluded the video by confirming the actress would be getting the hat back that day.

© Getty Images Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo attend the "Wicked: Part One" European Premiere at The Royal Festival Hall on November 18, 2024 in London, England.

Cynthia is currently on a global press tour for the second Wicked instalment titled Wicked: For Good. The two-part film adaptation of the Broadway musical of the same name stars Ariana Grande, Jonathan Bailey, Jeff Goldblum and Michelle Yeoh among others. The stars are set to return to London on November 10 for a special premiere event.