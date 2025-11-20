Keith Urban makes first awards show appearance since Nicole Kidman split

Country singer Keith Urban made a triumphant return to the awards-show stage on Wednesday November 19 2025, marking his first major live appearance since his split from actress Nicole Kidman in September this year. The country star, 58, stepped out at the 59th Annual CMA Awards at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, where he treated fans to a surprise performance of his 1999 classic "Where the Blacktop Ends".

© Billboard via Getty Images Lainey and Keith performing at The 59th Annual CMA Awards

Keith joined host Lainey Wilson during her energetic opening medley, which paid tribute to some of country music’s biggest names in attendance, including Miranda Lambert, Shaboozey and Little Big Town. The audience rose to their feet as Keith walked onstage, guitar in hand, to join Lainey for the duet, a moment that drew cheers throughout the arena. Lainey wrapped the segment by introducing Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley as the first presenters of the evening, setting the tone for a star-studded night.

© Billboard via Getty Images Keith came out to warm cheers from the crowd

This year’s CMAs feature a packed performance lineup, with appearances from Miranda Lambert, Ella Langley, Kelsea Ballerini, BigXthaPlug, Brandi Carlile, Kenny Chesney, Luke Combs, Riley Green, Patty Loveless, Megan Moroney, Old Dominion, The Red Clay Strays, Shaboozey, Chris Stapleton, Zach Top, Tucker Wetmore and Stephen Wilson Jr., promising one of the most musically diverse shows in recent years.

© WireImage Megan Moroney and Kenny Chesney on the red carpet

Keith also recently performed at Australian billionaire, Anthony Pratt's, private party. The event was held at Mar-a-Lago on Saturday, November 15, where President Donald Trump was in attendance. Keith performed Chappell Roan's hit "Pink Pony Club" while the guests watched on. According to an Instagram post from user @tali.florida, the country music star also performed "Is This Love."

© Getty Images for CMA Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus present an award onstage during the 59th Annual Country Music Association Awards

"President Trump at Anthony Pratt (who just so generously pledged 5 Billion Dollars toward American manufacturing projects) holiday party at the Mar a lago #palmneach [sic] great food, lots of French fries, Amazing people and great entertainment by Keith Urban," the guest wrote.

The president was seen sitting alongside the Australian businessman, who is a staunch supporter of the politician. He donated $10 million to Trump's election campaign in 2024 and according to Axios, Anthony also pledged an astonishing $5 billion in support of Trump's plans to reindustralize the U.S.

© Getty Images for CMA Chris Stapleton and Miranda Lambert perform onstage during the 59th Annual Country Music Association Awards

Keith's choice of song may have surprised some as the hit is an LGBTQ anthem about finding self-acceptance and freedom in a queer community. "Well... I can't help but wonder how @chappellroan feels about Keith Urban singing her song at Mar a Lago," one fan wrote. "Was that song choice ironic?" Many others mirrored their statement.

Keith's performance came the same day he returned to social media for the first time since his split from Nicole. He took the opportunity to promote his CBS show, The Road, devoted to finding the next "big thing" in country music to support himself and Blake Shelton on tour.