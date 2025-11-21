Rumer Willis breaks down in tears as she details 'hard' life as a single mom

Rumer Willis has shared a deeply personal moment with fans, opening up about the emotional toll of raising her young daughter, Louetta, as a single mother after splitting from Derek Richard Thomas, a musician whom she was first romantically linked to in 2022. The actress and eldest daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore was visibly tearful as she posted a video to Instagram on Wednesday November 19, 2025, capturing herself wiping away tears during a quiet walk through the woods.

© Instagram Rumer Willis and her daughter Louetta Isley Thomas Willis

"Just had a good cry in the woods… some days being a single mom is hard," Rumer wrote over the clip, adding a candid clarification that struck a chord with many parents. "She is not hard (ever) but some days doing everything alone can be."

Rumer even added a touch of humour to the heartfelt moment, joking, "Wow and [I] just realized I have food in my teeth… really winning today." Despite the rawness of her admission, her ability to laugh at herself made the confession even more relatable.

© Getty Rumer and her family

Rumer welcomed daughter Louetta in April 2023, sharing the news with a tender post captioned: "You are pure magic." Her baby girl, born at home on April 18, instantly became the centre of her world. At the time, the new mom called her daughter "more than we ever dreamed of," a sentiment she continues to echo more than two years later.

© FilmMagic Rumer and father Bruce Willis

But in August 2024, the actress revealed that she and Derek, 31, had quietly gone their separate ways. Responding to a fan during an Instagram "ask me anything," Rumer confirmed the split when asked whether the couple was still together. "Nope," she replied. "I am single momming it and co-parenting."

Despite the challenges, Rumer has repeatedly expressed that motherhood remains the most grounding and joyful part of her life. Speaking directly to a supporter during the AMA last year, she added, "She is the best thing in my life and I am forever grateful I was able to have the time in that relationship for her to come into my life."

© Instagram Rumer Willis' daughter shares her grandpa's charming smile

Earlier this year, the The House Bunny actress, after some years of back and forth on the decision, officially moved out of Los Angeles, deciding to settle down in Idaho, where her family has owned property for several decades.

In an earlier post, Rumer shared details about how she is making her Idaho house a home, sharing photos of her tonal, cream-hued bedding that it appears she will begin selling in the fall. "Slow mornings in bed with my little girl, my animals and a good book. Crawling into bed [sic] at night after a long day of work," she shared.

© Getty Rumer with mom Demi Moore

Rumer also shared recently that her mom, Demi, is a stellar grandmother to Lou, and detailed how much the two adore each other.

"They love each other," she said in an interview with People. "I mean, you should see her face light up when they're on FaceTime when we're away. She just gets so excited, and it's sweet, and my mom is so incredible with babies. She always has been, and so it's such a delight to see them together. They're so silly and wonderful."