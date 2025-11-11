Demi Moore, 63, receives adorable birthday surprise from granddaughter Louetta

Demi Moore rang in her 63rd birthday on Tuesday in the best way possible – with an adorable FaceTime message from her two-year-old granddaughter, Louetta. The Substance star was riding in the back of a car dressed in all black, her dog Pilaf nestled on her lap, as she held an iPad with Louetta on the other end of the call. The toddler proceeded to sing "Happy Birthday" to her grandmother, to which Demi responded: "Aw, thank you! What good singing. I love you!" The pair then blew kisses to each other, before Louetta said: "See you later alligator…after a while, crocodile!" prompting a laugh from Demi.

"The sweetest birthday present from my little Lou! Thank you for all of the birthday wishes," she wrote in the Instagram caption. Louetta, affectionately known as Lou, is Demi's daughter Rumer Willis' only child, whom she shares with her ex-partner, Derek Richard Thomas. Demi is known as "Yaya" to her granddaughter, as Rumer shared with People.

"My mom, she's Yaya to Lou. She's the one who brought in the contraband of Moana and Disney because I was like, 'We don't watch TV in this house. We don't ever. Not until she's five.' And then I went over, and Moana was on. I was like, 'Come on!'" she recalled.

"But they love each other. I mean, you should see her face light up when they're on FaceTime when we're away. She just gets so excited, and it's sweet, and my mom is so incredible with babies. She always has been, and so it's such a delight to see them together. They're so silly and wonderful."

Demi, who also shares her younger daughters, Scout, 34, and Tallulah, 31, with her ex-husband, Bruce Willis, explained how Louetta's arrival was a fresh start for the tight-knit family. "The great thing is I look at her and I realize that through how I choose to live, how my daughter and her sisters all choose to live, that we actually have a chance to break certain generational patterns," she said on The Jennifer Hudson Show.

© Instagram Demi's granddaughter Louetta serenaded her as a birthday surprise

"I can already see it within her," she added. "Talk about choosing joy...she is a pocket of joy." Little Louetta is also close to her grandfather, Bruce, who is living with frontotemporal dementia. "Even with my dad, given the challenges that he's dealing with, whenever we go over there to visit, his face just lights up and he gets so excited and is so sweet with her," Rumer told People.

© Instagram The pair share a close bond

Demi's daughters paid tribute to their mom on her special day, with Scout taking to Instagram to share a carousel of photos of the Golden Globe winner. "Everyone say happy birthday to D. Thank god I'm not normal, I wouldn't trade you for anything on earth. Thank you for bein [sic] an endless well of inspiration and your family's biggest champion. I love you Mama," she wrote.

© FilmMagic Demi shares her daughters Rumer, Tallulah and Scout with Bruce Willis

Tallulah chimed in on social media with her own tribute, writing: "You call her Mother, I call her mama – she loves us all! Happy birthday to the world's most divine creature teacher!!! @demimoore you're so good. You're so beautiful so magnetic! Best chapter happening [right now]!" Rumer shared the video of Louetta singing to Demi on her Instagram story, and simply added: "Happy Birthday Mama".