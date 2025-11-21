Pierce Brosnan's model son Dylan makes rare appearance - and he could be the next Bond

If you'd gone down to London's Chiltern Street last night, you'd have been in for a big surprise, because the unassuming Hart Pub held host to more A-listers than the Oscars.

The Marylebone drinking spot was "closed for a private event" according to their Instagram, with said event hosting a who's who of Hollywood, with Leonardo DiCaprio, Pierce Brosnan, Hannah Waddingham and Paul Thomas Anderson – along with Rolling Stones legend Mick Jagger – all visiting the pub in honour of Leo's acclaimed thriller film, One Battle After Another.

Among the esteemed guests was Pierce Brosnan's statuesque 28-year-old model son, Dylan Brosnan, who cut a dapper figure in a pinstripe suit, denim skinny jeans and smart black shoes. The model towered over his Bond icon dad, with his dark hair styled in an on-trend slicked-down look.

© WireImage for Warner Bros Pictur Leonardo DiCaprio, Pierce Brosnan and Dylan Brosnan attend a celebration of One Battle After Another in London

He also sported a coiffured moustache, which is a new addition to his usually clean-shaven look, and likely adds to his appeal.

Love and relationships expert Dr. Tara says that facial hair makes us perceive the wearer to be more aggressive and masculine, which appeals to our caveman selves, signalling "masculine energy and higher testosterone, and therefore is seen as more attractive."

Pierce has also been known to sport a moustache on occasion, so perhaps Dylan wanted to emulate his famous father.

© Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Dylan Brosnan and Pierce Brosnan attend the GQ Men Of The Year Awards in London in November, 2025

Would Dylan Brosnan play Bond?

With the identity of the new James Bond still under wraps, it's anyone's guess who will take on the famous role. Dylan doesn't have any acting experience, so is unlikely to step into his father's shoes – he mainly works as a producer, with his CV including producing roles on Netflix's 2023 Sly, a documentary on Sylvester Stallone.

He also plays in a band, Raspberry Blonde, and regularly models for brands including fashion house APC, so it seems he's got his hands full, with his supportive father always by his side; the duo frequently attend red carpet events and awards ceremonies together, most recently attending the GQ Men of the Year soiree in London earlier this week.

© Getty Images for Netflix Dylan stands at 6'4 compared to his dad's 6'1

As for whether Pierce, who is married to Dylan's mother, Keely Shaye Smith, will return to the Bond franchise, he recently touched on the subject in an interview with GQ.

"Of course, people ask about Bond – 'would you?' and whatever – but that's another man's job," Pierce, 72, said. "But the possibilities of working within that film, entertaining… So it's going to be exciting to see what happens. I think everything changes, everything falls apart, so you just sit back and enjoy it all."

Asked about the possibility of playing a retired agent, rather than the titular character, Pierce teased: "Sometimes you entertain it and sometimes you just move on." The Hollywood heavyweight, who helmed four Bond films – GoldenEye (1995), Tomorrow Never Dies (1997), The World Is Not Enough (1999), and Die Another Day (2002) – appears to have an open mind when it comes to 'Bond 26' – and we bet he'd enjoy working alongside his son.