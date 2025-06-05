Keely Shaye Smith shares incredible news as son Paris follows in father Pierce Brosnan's footsteps

Pierce Brosnan's son is following in his father's footsteps as he has landed a role in a new comedy.

The 24-year-old has joined Indiana Jones star John Rhys-Davies in Overhill Manor, a coming-of-age-comedy by first time director Lance Clark. In production in Indiana, the film has been penned by Erica Leigh Dick and "follows the unlikely bond that forms between a troubled high school senior and a rebellious elderly war veteran".

© Getty Images for Fontainebleau L Paris Brosnan has joined the cast of a new comedy

It also stars Ozark star Bethany Ann Lind, The Walking Dead's Eric Mendenhall, Cindy Jackson, Sophia Echendu, and Tyler C. Toney.

Paris' mom Keely was among the first to congratulate the budding actor, sharing the news on social media.

© Instagram Pierce and Keely celebrate their son Paris' college graduation

"We’re thrilled to bring this story to life with such a dynamic cast and crew," said Lance in a statement.

"Overhill Manor is a film about what it means to be seen, to be heard, and to take a risk on someone you least expect. We believe audiences will be inspired by this intergenerational tale."

© Getty Images for Clarins Alex and Paris have been dating for 6 years

Paris is also an artist and in February he unveiled striking new artwork at the Rhythm and Reveries exhibition at the Georgian Hotel in Santa Monica, California. Pierce and Kelly were there to support their son, as well as his stunning girlfriend, Alex Lee-Aillon.

Model Alex and Paris celebrated their six-year anniversary earlier in 2025, with Paris taking to Instagram to post a romantic tribute to commemorate the milestone day.

Paris shared a carousel of photographs of him and his girlfriend from throughout the years, and captioned the adorable post: "Six years of loving you today; thank you for always being by my side @alexleeaillon."

Alex was quick to comment on her boyfriend's Instagram, as she penned: "Awe my love! I love you so much. Thank you for always being by my side and my biggest supporter. Endlessly proud of you. We make a good team."

Pierce and Keely recently celebrated 23 years of marriage, and are also parents to son Dylan, 27.

"Happy 23rd anniversary my darling Keely," wrote Pierce. "My beautiful brown-eyed girl, my north, my south, my east and west. All my love, should I fall behind, wait for me."

"August 4th, 2001, Ashford Castle, County Mayo, Ireland," Keely added on her own post, of their wedding day. "You are the finest, loveliest, tenderest person I have ever known. Happy Anniversary my love @piercebrosnanofficial."