Pierce Brosnan reunites with estranged son in unexpected outing – see photos

Pierce Brosnan reconciled with his eldest son, Christopher, after their relationship hit the rocks two decades ago. The actor was spotted enjoying a family dinner with his 52-year-old son at the Dorian restaurant in Notting Hill, West London. The duo were joined by Pierce's 28-year-old son, Dylan, for the occasion. The 007 star opted for a casual look as he donned a black leather jacket with a pair of tailored pants. Meanwhile, Christopher opted for a burnt-orange trench coat that was layered over a zip-up sweater and styled with oversized spectacles. Pierce's model son, Dylan, was the spitting image of his father in a navy jacket, turtle neck jumper, and straight-leg jeans.

Adoption

Christopher was born on November 11, 1972, to Cassandra and Dermot Harris. The couple divorced in 1978 and she married Pierce a year later. Following Dermot's passing in 1986, Pierce adopted Christopher and his older sister, Charlotte. The couple went on to welcome their son, Sean, in 1983. Pierce tragically lost both his wife and adoptive daughter to ovarian cancer. Cassandra passed away in 1991 after battling the illness for four years while Charlotte passed away in 2013 at the age of 41. Pierce shares two addition sons – Paris and Dylan – with his wife, Keely Shaye Smith.

© / SplashNews.com Pierce stepped out with his adoptive son

Pierce opened up about losing both his loved ones to the same illness during the Stand Up To Cancer telethon in 2024. "To watch someone you love to have his or her life eaten away bit by bit by this insidious disease, that kind of sorrow becomes an indelible part of your psyche," he shared. "I held the generous, strong, beautiful hand of my first wife Cassie as ovarian cancer took her life much too soon. "And just last year, I held the hand of my funny, wonderful daughter Charlotte before she too died from this wretched, inherited disease."

© / SplashNews.com The pair reunited for the first time in years

Estrangement

© Getty Images Pierce with his sons Paris and Dylan

Following his mother's death, Christopher struggled with substance abuse. "Christopher is still very lost. Shockingly so. I pray for him. I think of him. He has tested everybody in this family, but none more so than himself," Pierce told Playboy Magazine in 2005. Pierce made the decision to cut off his eldest son 20 years ago amid their strained relationship. At the time, he said he believed his son "knows how to get out," but that "he doesn't want to." He continued: "You never completely cut them off." "But I have cut Christopher off. I had to say, 'Go. Get busy living, or get busy dying.' He has my prayers."