Harper Beckham's sweet praise to 'role model' brother Cruz

The youngest of David and Victoria Beckham's brood, Harper, 14, couldn't have been more in awe of her elder brother, Cruz, 20, after watching him perform on stage following his debut into the world of music.

Taking to her private Instagram stories, the teen penned a lengthy statement to her budding musician brother, who has recently dropped two songs, Lick the Toad and Optics, after attending a gig on Thursday evening.

Harper penned a sweet message to her brother who she saw peform on Wednesday night

Harper's words were written alongside a black and white photograph of Cruz singing and playing guitar, which appears to have been a snap taken at the aforementioned gig. The message, which was shared on their doting mother VB's Instagram account, read: "I am beyond proud of you, Cruz and how far you have come. I am so so proud to call you not just my brother but my role model. I can't be more grateful to have a brother like you. I can't believe you are a rockstar!!

"Last night you were amazing, and I may have shed a few tears of pride. You have come so far and it's crazy to me that you started with just you and your guitar and now you are performing with your own band, your own crowd, and so many people that love and care for you. Watching you last night honestly made me tear up and just realise even more how talented you really are xx I love you so so much and I can't wait for you to make many more amazing songs and memories along this journey xx."

Harper has a very close bond with her brothers, Romeo and Brooklyn, However, amid the ongoing family feud with the former chef, 26, his wife, Nicola Peltz, and his family, he has yet to follow Harper's new Instagram account. But of late, Cruz and Harper's bond has been particularly strong.

Haper's sweet words came after Cruz honoured his big brother duties and took his little sister to Winter Wonderland last week, along with his girlfriend, Jackie Apostel, and a number of Harper's friends. With Harper having been so close to Brooklyn, it could be that Cruz is doing his best to support his sister while his eldest brother has distanced himself from the family.

It wasn't just Harper who proudly showed her support for Cruz. His fashion mogul mum and former Spice Girl, Victoria, also penning a message to her son. She wrote: "Wow!!! You look so happy Cruz, and we couldn’t be prouder. We love you @cruzbeckham xxxxxxxxxx #cruzbeckhamandthebreakers @davidbeckham."

And the support continues behind the walls of their £31 million Holland Park townhouse. While it may not have been one of his original songs, Victoria couldn't help but indulge in a karaoke session with Cruz, who played Viva Forever on his guitar, the see the moment in the video below.