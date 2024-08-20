Holly Ramsay melts hearts with the sweetest snapshots of her baby brother Jesse

Gordon Ramsay's daughter Holly melted hearts on Monday when she shared precious new photos of her baby brother, Jesse James.



Taking to Instagram, the podcast host and influencer shared a carousel of recent pictures including two adorable snapshots featuring little Jesse who came into the world back in November 2023.

© Instagram Holly shares the sweetest bond with her brother Jesse

One picture showed Holly looking every inch the doting big sister as she balanced Jesse on her hip and posed for a mirror selfie, whilst a second snap showed the 24-year-old cradling her baby brother in a sunlit garden.

Holly looked her usual stylish self rocking a simple white cami and striped shorts, whilst Jesse looked sweet dressed in a striped caramel-hued baby grow and a duck egg blue T-shirt.

© Instagram Gordon and Tana welcomed Jesse in November 2023

Hell's Kitchen star Gordon, 57, and his wife Tana, 49, surprised fans when they shared news of Jesse's arrival last year. The couple, who are also proud parents to Megan, 25, Jack, 24, Tilly, 22, and four-year-old Oscar, announced the birth of their sixth child on social media with a heartwarming photo of Tana and Jesse in hospital.

At the time, Gordon told his fans: "What an amazing birthday present, please welcome Jesse James Ramsay, 7lbs 10oz whopper!! One more bundle of love to the Ramsay brigade!! 3 boys, 3 girls...Done."

Holly's wholesome update comes after she travelled to Paris to support her boyfriend Adam Peaty as he took part in the 2024 Olympic Games.

After Adam clinched a silver medal in the 100m breaststroke, Holly was quick to congratulate her beau with a loving embrace. The couple could be seen sharing a passionate kiss from the sidelines, before Holly and Adam later shared a sweet hug with the swimmer's son, George.

Heaping praise on her loved one, Holly wrote an emotional message on Instagram which read: "These pictures say it all. You are our world and I could not have been prouder of you last night.

© Getty Images Adam shared an emotional moment with his son George and his girlfriend Holly

"What you have accomplished is truly incredible. I am totally in awe of you and your faith. To think that when we first met 15 months ago, you weren't in the pool. Watching you get back into the water and fall in love with your gift again has been the most inspiring journey."

She continued: "It's impossible to describe the sacrifices that you have made to get here, and for it to be your third games, that takes so much. Getting here has been a journey and I am so thankful to be part of your team."

© Getty Images The couple made their relationship official last year

Holly and Adam have been going from strength to strength ever since they made their relationship official in June 2023.

And in a recent interview with The Times, Adam appeared to hint at the possibility of one day starting a family with Holly. Reflecting on his future, he said: "I definitely want more kids".