Holly Ramsay kicks off wedding planning with exciting photo following shock engagement

Holly Ramsay is no doubt enjoying her engagement bubble and while she has been soaking up the excitement with her family and friends, she has wasted no time in kicking off her preparations for the big day.

The 24-year-old influencer shared a slew of photos on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, one of which showed a beautiful wedding planner she has bought. The photo also featured a beautiful white satin bow adorned with a glittery 'H'.

Captioning the post, she penned: "I ordered this planner from @favouredlondon."

"Thank you so much Lucy for adding some extra bits!! So excited for all things bridal."

Holly announced her engagement to her Olympian boyfriend, Adam Peaty last week after their one-year relationship.

Adam popped the question whilst the couple were away on a luxury holiday, and looked so loved-up in a series of photos from the special moment which they shared on Instagram.

Holly's dad Gordon Ramsay was one of the first to weigh in on the news, writing: "Congratulations to this gorgeous girl @hollyramsayy….so happy for you and @adam_peaty!

"Hols, watching you become the woman you are today with your kindness and your love is absolutely infectious…Adam is a very lucky man! Welcome to the family. One down, two to go..."

In the caption, husband-to-be Adam posted a gushing message to his bride-to-be which included the words: "I can't believe you're going to be my wife. I'm truly the luckiest man on earth to have such a gentle, caring and beautiful woman by my side. You fill my heart to the brim and give my soul peace."

The ring

Holly's yellow diamond ring is a sight for sore eyes and set Adam back around £23,000 according to Maxwell Stone from Seven Stone who explained: "Holly’s dazzling ring features a 2-carat oval-cut fancy light yellow diamond. While these diamonds are relatively more common among coloured stones, they remain rare compared to traditional colourless diamonds.

"The oval-cut gem, known for its versatility, is set in a halo design, surrounded by smaller diamonds, and sits on a yellow gold band that beautifully compliments its radiant hue.

"Though yellow diamonds are more affordable than other coloured varieties, Holly’s ring still carries an impressive value, which I estimate to be around $30,000 (£23,000)."

