Watch: Victoria Beckham gives husband David a 'big surprise' – and his reaction is iconic

The festive season has officially begun in the Beckham household, as Victoria revealed she decorated the Christmas tree as a surprise for David – and his reaction is priceless. The fashion designer and former Spice Girl took to Instagram on Sunday evening to share before-and-after clips of her Christmas tree, which she decorated herself while David was away.

"Okay, David has been away for a few days," she told her 33.3 million fans on Instagram. "He's coming home. I've got the tree and we are going to decorate. I want it to be a nice surprise for him. We've got all the decorations. Harper wanted pale pink and lilac baubles. And yeah, I've got a few hours to perfect the tree."

© Instagram/@victoriabeckham Victoria posted "David's big surprise" on Instagram

In a second video, Victoria showed off her fully decorated masterpiece, which featured warm lights, ribbons and pink and lilac baubles.

"Okay, the tree is ready. Feel like an overachiever, I can't lie. It's a big tree, we've never been so ready for Christmas," said Victoria.

In the background, David can be heard speaking through a crack in the door, recreating the viral moment from his documentary Beckham when he asked Victoria to "Be honest" after she said she had a "very working class" upbringing.

© Instagram/@victoriabeckham David's reaction to the final product was iconic

"Huh! Oh, my gosh, he's here," said Victoria, to which David replied: "Be honest. Did you really do that tree?"

"Of course, I did the tree. Is it a nice surprise?" she asked. David replied: "A very nice surprise, Mrs Claus."

"I love you," said Victoria, to which David replied: "Love ya."