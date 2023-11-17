Victoria Beckham is Selling “My dad had a Rolls Royce” T-shirts

In all honestly, this is not a fashion moment we saw coming, but we probably should have.

The world became even more obsessed with Victoria Beckham after her husband David’s hit Netflix documentary Beckham, where viewers saw a different side to the fashion designer who is wittier and warmer than one ever expected.

Immediately after it aired, social media did what it does best and made a meme of a humorous part of the first episode where Victoria calls herself ‘working class’ but David proceeds to mock her and force her to admit her father actually drove her to school in a Rolls Royce.

Now the founder of her eponymous fashion label has turned her new-found iconic slogan into a graphic tee, and honestly, we want one.

@victoriabeckham I can’t fight it anymore, yes my dad drove me to school in a Rolls Royce! 😂 Kisses @David Beckham xx Shop the exclusive Slogan T-Shirt now! ♬ original sound - Victoria Beckham

She posted a TikTok wearing the white t-shirt with bold black sans serif writing saying “Now who doesn’t love a slogan t-shirt? I do. And I have to say, my question for you all… what did your dad drive you to school in?

“My dad drove me, yes, in a Rolls Royce”, she said laughing and showing her t-shirt the camera.

She then added the clip from the documentary for extra explanation and finished off by saying: “Okay, I can’t fight it anymore. My dad, yes, he drove me to school in a Rolls Royce.”

The tee costs £110.00 and is available from her fashion label’s website.

My Dad Has a Rolls Royce slogan tee - Victoria Beckham

This is not the first time she has used her fashion design prowess and created a slogan tee to mock herself.

Also currently available on her eponymous brand’s website is another white t-shirt saying “fashion stole my smile” and a black one with white writing saying “smiling onthe inside”.

© starzfly/Bauer-Griffin Victoria wearing her fashion stole my smile t-shirt in 2017

The first slogan alludes to her 2012 interview with Glamour where she said: “I think I only stopped smiling when I got into fashion. [Laughs.] Fashion stole my smile! I've created this person.” The second references a 2015 Vogue interview where she said ‘I’m smiling on the inside, but I feel like I have a responsibility to the fashion community.”

In case you missed it, VB was speaking to the interviewer in the documentary about her upbringing and said: “We’re very, very working class.”

David then pops his head into the room from behind a door frame and says“Be honest. What car did your dad drive you to school in?”

After several attempts to sidestep the question, the former Spice Girl then replies: “OK, in the Eighties, my dad had a Rolls-Royce.”

After the clip went viral her response became a voiceover for thousands of social media videos, she has now created a slogan tee which reads “My dad had a Rolls Royce”.

If people are mocking you, turn that frown upside down like Victoria and create a fashion item that they’ll all be desperate to get their hands on…