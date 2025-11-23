Rocky star, 68, looks incredible as he makes rare appearance at film festival

Rocky star Dolph Lundgren cut a dashing figure on the red carpet at the 43rd Torino Film Festival on Friday November 21, 2025 in Turin, Italy. The 68-year-old action icon made a rare film festival appearance at Turin’s historic Teatro Regio, where he was honoured with the Stella della Mole 2025 Award, a prestigious recognition of his decades-long contribution to cinema.

© Getty Images Dolph at the 43rd Torino Film Festival 2025 in Turin, Italy.

Other stars in attendance included veteran actress Jacqueline Bisset, who was honored with a Stella della Mole award for her six decades in the entertainment industry. Director Spike Lee and actor Antonio Banderas were also present at the festival.

© Getty Images Dolph and his wife Emma on the red carpet.

Looking lean, confident and incredibly youthful, the Rocky IV star walked the carpet hand-in-hand with his stunning wife, Emma Krokdal, who beamed proudly as photographers captured the couple’s warm, affectionate moments.

Dolph wore a crisp pale-blue button-down shirt with a classic navy blazer featuring gold buttons and a patterned pocket square for the event. He kept the look relaxed yet elegant with light beige trousers and black slip-on sneakers. Emma Krokdal stunned in a soft rose-gold cocktail dress with a subtle jacquard pattern and beautifully draped detailing across the bodice.

© Getty Images A playful moment between Dolph and Spike Lee

Dolph’s tailored outfit showcased his amazing physique, which he maintains with impressive discipline, something fans see often on Instagram, where he regularly posts snapshots from his gym sessions, boxing workouts and behind-the-scenes training routines. His dedication hasn’t slowed down since his breakout role as the formidable Ivan Drago.

Before the awards presentation, Dolph shared a playful moment with director Spike Lee on the red carpet, raising his fists in a friendly mock-fight pose that brought fans back to his heavyweight Rocky days. Dolph’s award comes just as the iconic movie Rocky celebrates its 40-year anniversary.

© Getty Images Dolph receives the Stella della Mole 2025 Award

Dolph recently posted a tribute on social media to the Rocky movie franchise and expressed his gratitude for the doors it has opened up for him. "Exactly 40 years ago today, on November 21st 1985, this film had its world premiere and nothing was ever the same for the 28 year old playing Balboa’s Russian opponent," he shared. "Forever grateful to Sly and the Rocky fans worldwide!"

Adding another string to his bow, the action movie star is also the brains behind premium brand Hard Cut Vodka, putting his degree in chemical engineering to good use to create the spirit.

The star shows no signs of slowing down either, also sharing a video of himself working out at his hotel in Italy. "Anything is better than nothing when it comes to staying in shape. Especially when travelling," he captioned his workout video.