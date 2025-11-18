Minka Kelly has unexpected response when quizzed about romance with famous boyfriend on Today

Minka Kelly isn't always an open book. The 45-year-old actress shied away from discussing her new romance while appearing on TODAY with Jenna & Friends, where she joined Jenna Bush Hager and her co-host Olivia Munn to promote her romantic comedy, Champagne Problems.

Jenna asked Minka: "Speaking [of] love [and your] rom-com, you have a very big love in your life right now. Talk about your relationship if you feel comfortable." The actress was visibly uncomfortable during the question, shaking her head and remaining silent while Jenna continued to speak.

"I think you posted this [birthday] message saying, 'He healed wounds, he didn't inflict,'" Jenna went on. Finally responding, Minka said "Yeah, I feel very lucky. He's a really good guy." The moment was unexpected and a bit awkward, with Jenna saying: "Okay, sounds like you don't want to talk about it!"

© Getty Images The couple started seeing each other in 2022

Who is Minka Kelly dating?

Minka is dating singer and songwriter Dan Reynolds, 38, who is the frontman of Imagine Dragons. The couple have been linked since 2022. The Instagram post Jenna was referring to was from July 2025. Minka captioned a selfie of her and Dan: "This beautiful man has healed wounds in me he did not inflict – simply by being himself. By embodying true masculinity. The kind that is vulnerable, honest and loving."

© Getty Images While they don't share much about their relationship, they like a bit of PDA!

The actress continued: "His benevolence, his priorities, his values, and his honesty are all rooted in love. And as a result, we all feel safe and at ease in his orbit. Thank you for loving me. Thank you for blessing my life in ways I never thought possible – but always dreamed of. I love you, Dan."

Minka and Dan keep their relationship relatively private, which was made apparent during her appearance on Today. To cut the awkward tension on the morning show, Olivia jumped in saying: "I love Dan, I was in his music video. It was the first thing I did after Covid." The Your Friends & Neighbors actress starred in the band's video for their song "Cutthroat" which was released in March 2021. "I was actually pregnant," Olivia went on. "[Dan] was so kind…I love the whole band."

© Instagram Before dating Minka, Dan was married to fellow singer Aja Volkman

"He's the best," Minka replied. "They're all the best." The Ransom Canyon actress continued: "There's something similar to [Champagne Problems] and the theme of love sort of hits you when you least expect it. And I can relate to that."

Before starting her relationship with Dan, Minka dated several Hollywood A-listers. From 2008 to 2011, Minka was in a serious relationship with New York Yankee Derek Jeter. Like all of her relationships, the actress kept it private, but she was often seen cheering him on at his games. Her most recent relationship was with comedian Trevor Noah.

© Getty Images for Paramount Pictu Dan and Minka met through a mutual friend

Minka and Trevor dated from August 2020 to May 2022, with a short break during their two years. The couple didn't speak publicly about their relationship, but they were spotted on walks together during the pandemic.

Three years into her relationship with Dan, Minka seems very happy. The actress is something of a step-mom to the singer's four children. Dan told People in July 2024: "The kids really love Minka and really love their mom, and that's okay. We view it as kind of bonuses to the family: more people to love, more people to help."