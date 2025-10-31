Netflix's gritty new 7-part crime drama is your TV binge this weekend

Crime drama fans looking for a new TV series to get stuck into this weekend, you're in luck. Netflix's latest offering, Amsterdam Empire, is now available to stream on the platform. Set against the backdrop of Amsterdam's cannabis culture, the Dutch drama follows Betty Jonkers, a former pop star and ex-model who, after catching her husband, cannabis coffee shop tycoon Jack van Doorn, having an affair, promises to take his everything from him: his house, money and lucrative cannabis empire.

Netflix has a great track record when it comes to binge-worthy international dramas, from the South Korean dystopian survival thriller Squid Game, which became a global phenomenon, to the acclaimed robbery thriller Money Heist. Amsterdam Empire is the latest addition to the streaming platform's impressive slate, and with plenty of high-stakes drama, secrets and betrayal on offer, it looks like viewers are in for a treat. At the helm are Piet Matthys, Nico Moolenaar, and Bart Uytdenhouwen, the creative trio behind Netflix crime drama Undercover, which boasts an impressive Rotten Tomatoes score of 95 per cent. Still not convinced? Keep reading for all you need to know about the show.

What is Amsterdam Empire about?

The series, which promises plenty of glamour and grime, follows the wealthy and notorious founder of the cannabis coffee shop empire, Jack van Doorn, who has spent his career fighting criminals and competitors to get to the top. But when his affair with a well-known journalist is exposed, his biggest threat is revealed to be his betrayed wife, Betty Jonkers, a former pop star and Amsterdam 'It' girl who traded in her glitzy life in showbiz when she married Jack.

With Jack determined to divorce Betty, the ex-model swears revenge and won't stop until she's taken everything from him, including his precious cannabis empire. Luckily for Betty, she knows her husband's secrets. "Can Jack outwit his wife and save his business?" asks the synopsis. "Or will Betty burn everything to the ground, just like she promised?"

Who stars in Amsterdam Empire?

Dutch star Famke Janssen, who is famed for her role in the Taken trilogy and the X-Men film series, stars as Betty Jonkers. She's joined by fellow Dutch actors Jacob Derwig (The Resistance Banker) as Jack van Doorn, Elise Schaap (Ferry: The Series) as Marjolein Hofman, Jade Olieberg (Ares) as Katja van Doorn and Bart Slegers (Son of Mine) as Gijs Tichelaar.

How to watch Amsterdam Empire

All seven episodes are available to stream on Netflix now.