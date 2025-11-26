Richard Gere and wife Alejandra stun in matching looks for red carpet date night

Richard Gere and his wife Alejandra have returned to Spain after several international appearances in recent months, with the pair looking as loved-up as ever at the premiere of their short documentary, What Nobody Wants to See (Lo Que Nadie Quiere Ver).

The duo graced the red carpet in Madrid on Monday night in matching outfits, with Richard sporting a navy blue suit with a white button-up shirt and black sneakers, while Alejandra wore a tailored black suit of her own, paired with black heels and dark lipstick.

© Europa Press via Getty Images Richard and Alejandra attended the documentary premiere in Madrid

They shared several moments of PDA on the red carpet, including when Alejandra sweetly wrapped a scarf around her husband's neck to stave off the cold. Richard and Alejandra's last public appearance together was at the Wisdom of Happiness premiere in New York in October, and before that, they were pictured in Italy at Milan Fashion Week.

Their documentary addresses the issue of homelessness in Spain, and sees the couple speak with homeless people in Madrid to shine a light on their troubles. Both the actor and the Spaniard are passionate about activism, and they share the goal of ending homelessness in her home country.

See more of their sweet dynamic below...

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Richard Gere reveals unexpected parenting issue with wife Alejandra

"The only reason why both Richard and I are here in Madrid is to be part of the board of the NGO Hogar Sí," Alejandra explained to Elle España. "We want to help this country to end homelessness. Our goal is that, within five years, no one sleeps on the street."

Richard, 76, had a taste of what homeless people experience in their day-to-day lives when he posed as one in 2014 while filming his documentary-style film Time Out of Mind. He portrayed a man struggling with his mental health, who was forced to beg on the streets of New York.

© Getty Images They looked more in love than ever

"It was bizarre," he said of the experience. "As long as I was in character, I could see people from two blocks away, making a judgment based on how I was dressed. I was very visible to them."

"People are afraid of being sucked into a black hole of failure and misery. But then it touches something deep in all of us. None of us are that secure that it couldn't be us also."

© Getty Images The couple are working to end homelessness in Spain

Richard and Alejandra were family friends before they reconnected in 2015 and married in a private ceremony three years later. They went on to welcome their sons, Alexander and James, in 2019 and 2020, respectively.

They relocated to Spain in 2024, citing Alejandra's desire to be closer to her extended family. "The truth is that you are seeing us in our momentum," Richard told Elle España in January, following their big move. "We are happier than ever."

© Instagram Richard and Alejandra relocated to Spain in 2024 with their sons

"She, because she is at home and I, because if she is happy, I am happy," he continued. His 42-year-old wife added: "We are like soulmates. We have the same values, we see the world in the same way, and from the first moment we felt like we have known each other for a long time. And this only happens once, if it happens at all."