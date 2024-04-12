Kevin Costner's 'girlfriend' Jewel breaks silence on 'intense' relationship

Singer Jewel has broken her silence on her reported relationship with Kevin Costner.

The 49-year-old was first linked to the Yellowstone actor, 69, in December 2023 – seven months after he split from his second wife, Christine Baumgartner.

In a new interview with Elle magazine, Jewel spoke fondly of Kevin but kept fans guessing about the status of their relationship.

© Instagram Jewel and Kevin were first spotted together in December 2023

"He's a great person," she said blushing, according to the outlet. Jewel added: "The public fascination is intense for sure."

The couple were first linked in December after they attended a charity event at Richard Branson's Necker Island in the British Virgin Islands.

Kevin was pictured with his arms wrapped around the star's waist as she sat on his lap while attending the fundraiser for the Inspiring Children Foundation, which was founded by Jewel.

According to TMZ, the pair flew to the Caribbean together but kept their romance under the radar for the most part.

Jewel shared a montage of images from the trip on Instagram, which included a photo of Kevin. "A little late posting," she wrote at the time.

"Every year, my foundation @inspiringchildren and I go to Necker Island to help host a tennis event w @richardbranson to raise funds for our kids. Amazing players like @geniebouchard come and support us in playing doubles with the folks who come… it’s an incredible time, and one I use to relax, rest and play w my son!"

Referring to Kevin, she added: "@kevincostnermodernwest was kind enough to mentor our kids this year, and Sir Richard was his usual inspiring self- who also plays a mean game of doubles."

© Getty Images Kevin and Christine split in May 2023

Jewel and Kevin's romance came soon after he finalized the terms of his divorce from his ex-wife Christine, with whom he shares three children, Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13.

The court ordered Kevin to pay a monthly child support of $63,209 to Christine, a much lower sum than the $248,000 she had originally requested. He also offered to pay $30,000 per month for a rental home after she vacated their estate.

Meanwhile, Christine was ordered to pay $14k of Kevin's divorce attorney fees.

© Getty Images Kevin and Christine with their three kids

A court judge also declared that the terms of their 2004 prenuptial agreement would be enforced which initially stated that Christine would receive a $1.5 million payout from Kevin should they divorce.

As per the report, the model and handbag designer agreed to the terms of an undisclosed settlement and submitted a three-page letter affirming the same.

Jewel has been married too, and her 12-year-old son, Kase, is from her marriage to rodeo star, Ty Murray. They tied the knot in 2008 but split six years later.

© Getty Images Jewel was married to Ty for six years

Speaking about their divorce, Jewel told People: "I think going through a divorce was really hard. It wasn't what I wanted. I don't think any parent goes into a relationship and a marriage and having a child thinking of a divorce one day.

"I don't know if that's a regret," she added. "One of the reasons I got divorced, though, is when I looked at my child, I realized I wasn't the woman I wanted him to know. I had to change some things about myself.”

