Watch: Calvin Klein, 83, loses his footing during date night with 36-year-old boyfriend

Calvin Klein "wasn't expecting" to lose his footing during a date night with his boyfriend, Kevin Baker, but that's exactly what happened when they stepped out in NYC last week.

The 83-year-old and his 36-year-old boyfriend of almost a decade ventured to the East Village for photographer Steven Klein's new book.

However, as the couple were making their way into The Brant Foundation art gallery, Calvin was bombarded by camera flashes from waiting photographers and stumbled across the sidewalk.

Appearing disoriented, Calvin shook his head several times before he said, "I wasn't expecting that," as he made his way up the steps to the gallery.

Kevin appeared unfazed by Calvin's stumble

Kevin appeared unfazed by Calvin's misstep and quickly made his way inside, while the security guard offered his hand to help the fashion designer up the steps.

Calvin went public with Kevin, who is 46 years his junior, in March 2016 at the Mint Luxury Conference in Mumbai, India.

Before Kevin, Calvin had a two-year relationship with model Nicholas Gruber, who was 20 at the time, while Calvin was 68. They split in 2012.

Calvin and Kevin went public with their relationship in 2016

Calvin has been married twice, to Jayne Centre from 1965 to 1974, with whom he has a daughter, Marci Klein, and Kelly Rector from 1986 to 2006, which is the same year he publicly announced he is bisexual.

In a 2008 interview with Vanity Fair, Calvin said of his sexuality: "I've experienced – and I've said it before – a lot of my fantasies. I've experienced sex with men, with women. I've fallen in love with women. I've married women. And I have a family."