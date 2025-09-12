Nicole Kidman's daughter Sunday Rose stuns at NYFW in sheer crop top

Sunday Rose Kidman Urban solidified herself as one of fashion's newest it girls during her latest appearance at New York Fashion Week, looking every inch the budding star. The 17-year-old daughter of Nicole Kidman and her husband, Keith Urban, epitomized model-off-duty style while attending the launch event of Sofia Coppola's new book, Chanel Haute Couture. Clad head-to-toe in a stunning Chanel look, Sunday Rose oozed confidence as she posed beside her fellow nepo baby, Romy Mars, who was there to support her Oscar-winning mother, Sofia.

Sunday Rose stepped out in a sheer crop top, black silk trousers, and black opened-toed heels at the event, and accessorized with black sunglasses and a quilted Chanel handbag. She completed the look by wearing her naturally curly brunette locks down, looking just like her mother with the luscious curls. This is certainly not Sunday Rose's first foray into the world of fashion; in fact, the high schooler made her runway debut in October 2024 at the Miu Miu Spring/Summer Paris Fashion Week show.

She surprised fans with her catwalk prowess, and later shared with Nylon that it was an incredibly exciting moment for her. "I just wanted to do it again when I got off the runway!" she told the publication. Sunday Rose followed this up with another Miu Miu runway in March, and a campaign for Swiss watchmaker Omega, a brand which Nicole has been a global ambassador of since 2005.

The brunette beauty revealed that she always had an interest in fashion and took inspiration from her mother growing up. "Something I've always loved about fashion in general is that every brand is so different," she said. "Just watching the shows, you can see how each designer expresses themself in a different way through the collection."

"Growing up, I went to my mom's photo shoots a lot and got to observe, which definitely led to my interest in exploring the modeling world," she continued. Despite her passion for fashion, Sunday Rose was not allowed to pursue a career in the industry until she turned 16, as per her parents' wishes.

© GC Images Sunday Rose looked incredible in head-to-toe Chanel

"There are two big rules. The first was that I couldn't explore any kind of fashion work until I was 16, and the second is that school always has to come first, which at first I hated, but I am actually really glad that I have these rules in place because it keeps me in a good mindset," she explained.

© WireImage The teenager posed alongside Sofia Coppola's daughter Romy at the event

Nicole previously revealed to Vogue Australia that there is a "push-pull" with Sunday Rose when it comes to allowing her to accept modeling jobs, as the Big Little Lies actress doesn't want to "hold her back". As for her Grammy-winning father, Keith emphasized the importance of school in Sunday Rose's life. "Hopefully she'll benefit by having two parents that know about a certain amount of celebrity," he told People. "It's all a challenge. I mean, raising kids is a challenge, period."

© Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for W M Sunday's parents are supportive of her career

"It's about trying to keep a balance," Keith continued. "It's all a process, but I think balance is key. Keeping her firmly with schoolwork and structure and everything balanced in its place is key." The couple also shares a 14-year-old daughter, Faith.