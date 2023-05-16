Where does Chris Pratt's relationship with Anna Faris stand after Mother's Day controversy?

The Guardians of the Galaxy star has been called out for his Mother's Day tribute to wife Katherine Schwarzenegger that excluded his ex

Chris Pratt has come under fire online for his Mother's Day post on Instagram Sunday, which omitted a tribute to the person who made him a father in the first place: his ex-wife Anna Faris. He shared a lengthy tribute to his now-wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, his own mom, Kathy Pratt, and his mother-in-law, Maria Shriver, but not Anna, the mother of his son Jack, ten.

In his post, which featured a photo of him with Kathy, Katherine, and Maria, he wrote: "Happy Mother's Day to all of the mothers out there. Especially grateful today for Katherine," adding: "Our two daughters are so lucky to have you and you're the best stepmama to Jack. And to my mom, Kathy, you raised us with such love and light and laughter," plus: "And to Maria, the best Mama G, I'm lucky to have you as a mother-in-law."

Despite the backlash over the post, Anna, 46, and Chris, 43, have publicly gushed about each other and their co-parenting relationship since their 2017 divorce, and have even been spotted hanging out with each other's respective partners (Anna is now married to Michael Barrett). Catch up below on Chris and Anna's history.

When did Anna Faris and Chris Pratt start dating?

The twosome met in 2007 on the set of Take Me Home Tonight. At the time, Faris was still married to her first husband, Ben Indra; the former couple were married from 2004 to 2008.

Anna and Chris started dating shortly after her divorce was finalized in February of 2008, and the Guardians of the Galaxy actor proposed at the end of the same year. At the time, he told People: "I knew I wanted to marry her pretty soon [after I met her,]" adding: "It took a while for me to admit it, because it would be crazy to be like, 'I want to marry you' the first day I met her. But I could have!"

© Getty Chris and Anna made their red carpet debut at the Parks and Recreation premiere in 2009

When did Anna Farris and Chris Pratt get married?

Anna and Chris tied the knot on July 9, 2009, with an intimate ceremony in Bali. Two years later, Chris' career began to skyrocket thanks to his role as Andy Dwyer on Parks and Recreation, and later on as Quill on Guardians of the Galaxy – the first of the trilogy premiered in 2014 – and in Jurassic Park.

As he was getting more popular and busy, he opened up to People about how Anna – who had found success earlier thanks to movies such as The House Bunny, Scary Movie, and Just Friends – was supportive of his growing career. He said: "I have the support of a strong partner who's been through this and understands it and whom I can share these experiences with."

© Getty Anna's baby bump was on full display when the two were spotted walking their dogs in August of 2012

Who is Anna Farris and Chris Pratt's son?

Anna revealed she was expecting her and Chris' first child when she debuted her baby bump at the 2012 premiere of The Dictator, starring Sasha Baron Cohen.

They welcomed their son, Jack, on August 17, 2012, though he had to spend some time in the NICU following his birth.

© Getty Little Jack attended his dad's Hollywood star ceremony in 2017

What health issues did Anna Farris and Chris Pratt's son Jack have?

The actors' son Jack was born two months before his due date, and as a result suffered from a cerebral hemorrhage.

Anna, in her 2017 memoir Unqualified, wrote of the experience: "The pediatric neurosurgeon sat Chris and me down to tell us that Jack had some severe brain bleeding and there was a chance that he could be developmentally disabled."

After an 18 month wait, the parents learned that Jack's brain bleeding at the time of his birth did not cause major permanent damage, aside from some muscle issues in his legs and minor vision problems.

© Getty Anna gushed about Chris as a partner at his Hollywood star ceremony, five months before they announced their separation

When did Anna Faris and Chris Pratt divorce?

The pair announced their separation in August of 2017 with a statement on Facebook which read: "Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating," and: "We tried hard for a long time, and we're really disappointed."

At the time, the two maintained their love for each other and commitment to co-parenting, and after officially filing for divorce in December, Chris told Entertainment Weekly: "Divorce sucks. But at the end of the day, we've got a great kid who's got two parents who love him very much."

© Getty Katherine was by Chris' side during the recent Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 premiere in April

When did Chris Pratt start dating Katherine Schwarzenegger?

Chris and Katherine started dating in 2018, reportedly after veteran TV journalist Maria set them up. He proposed to her in January of 2019 – his divorce was finalized in October of the previous year – and shortly after, Anna revealed on her podcast that he gave her a heads up about it. She said: "Sweet Chris, my ex, got engaged to Katherine today and I'm so happy for them." They tied the knot in June of 2019.

© Getty The couple with Katherine's brother Patrick Schwarzenegger and mom Maria at the premiere of Rob Lowe's Unstable in March

Do Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger have kids?

The couple welcomed their first daughter together, Lyla Maria, two, in 2020. In 2022, they welcomed their second daughter, Eloise Christina, on May 21.

