Katherine Schwarzenegger reveals major health battle with 3 kids 

Katherine Schwarzenegger is the definition of a supermom, wrangling the three young children she shares with her husband, Chris Pratt, amid his press tour for The Electric State.

The children's book author took to Instagram to share how chaotic her life was with a virus making its way through the house and her daughter breaking a bone to top it all off.

"I'd like to know what's going on with 2025," she said in the video. "We have all the kids with viruses in the house. And, my daughter Eloise just broke her wrist, so we're thriving over here."

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Chris Pratt shares heartbreaking news about son Jack's school and home being affected by the wildfires

"Luckily, I have the calmest [baby] ever, so that's a huge win," she added. She shares Lyla, Eloise and Ford with the Guardians of the Galaxy star.

Katherine has never shied away from showing her fans the ins and outs of motherhood, and shared insight into how she wraps her baby while wrangling her other children.

"Get ready with me to wrap my newborn," she wrote in the caption. "This little guy loves being close, and the @sollybaby wrap has been a lifesaver for wearing around the house — especially with two busy big sisters running around!"

© FilmMagic Katherine shares her three children with Chris

She also discussed her breastfeeding journey with her third child, revealing that her outing with Chris for The Electric State premiere in February was the first time she had been away from Ford.

"So proud of you @prattprattpratt — this movie is electric!! Got all dressed up for a date night out and got headed out just in time to pump on the way home! Glamorous part of motherhood," she wrote via Instagram, lifting the veil on the realities of parenting for her followers.

Chris previously shared that Ford was a very easy baby who mostly slept through the night.

© Instagram The author has been open about the realities of motherhood

"He's a really, really chill baby," he shared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! "He's sleeping. I sleep through the whole night but Mama's breastfeeding, so she's up every couple of hours but he is really chill."

Katherine married Chris in 2019, a year after he settled his divorce with his first wife, Anna Faris.

The former couple share a son, Jack, who had a surprisingly emotional response to his father's new film, which also stars Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown.

© Instagram Eloise and Lyla also fell ill with the virus

"He's pretty pumped, but he's always really cool," Chris told Entertainment Tonight of Jack's excitement over the film.

"At the end, he goes, 'Yeah, you made me cry.' He goes, 'I actually cried. I've never cried in the movie, I cried.' And so that was really sweet," the proud dad added.

"He's the kind of kid where he's not going to tell me that he's excited, but I know he's excited."

© Instagram Chris welcomed Jack with his first wife, Anna Faris

Jack was born seven weeks premature and stayed in the neonatal intensive care unit for a month before he could be brought home.

Chris opened up about how Jack's health influenced his faith in an interview with Christian Post in March.

"He had all of these issues going on," the Marvel actor said. "I prayed hard to God. I was in a season of transition spiritually at that time, and didn't quite fully understand. I made a deal with God again: 'I'm sorry, God, here I am again, asking for your grace again.'"

Chris added: "He really saved my son, and that was the moment [my faith] was cemented."