Chris Pratt reunites with ex-wife Anna Faris after seven years for son's milestone day

Chris Pratt and his ex-wife Anna Faris put on a unified display for their son Jack's sixth grade graduation in Santa Monica on Monday. The former couple’s rare appearance marks their first public sighting together since 2018.

The pair posed for a sweet family photograph together to celebrate their 12-year-old's milestone day. Chris and Anna were spotted sharing a hug during the celebrations. The Jurassic World actor donned a smart pale blue shirt and black pants while Anna oozed chic in a black blazer and ivory-hued pants. The 48-year-old accessorized with a pair of stylish black sunglasses, and her icy blonde locks were scraped back into a low bun with her signature full bangs.

© BACKGRID Chris Pratt and his ex-wife Anna Faris reunited publicly for the first time in years for their son Jack's graduation

Chris and Anna's son looked sweet in a crisp white shirt and gray pants as he smiled for the family photo. The 45-year-old's wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, was also in attendance and opted for a pair of lilac plaid jumpsuit that was layered beneath a cream-colored blazer and completed with white, pointed-toe heels. The star styled her luscious locks into soft waves and carried a matching ivory handbag.

© FilmMagic Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt married in 2019

Family life

Chris and Anna first crossed paths back in 2007 when they starred together in the rom-com Take Me Home Tonight. The pair enjoyed a whirlwind romance and got engaged the following year before tying the knot in 2009 with a ceremony in Indonesia. The former couple welcomed Jack in 2012 before they separated in 2017.

However, both Chris and Anna found love again – the actress married cinematographer Michael Barret in 2021 while Chris tied the knot to Katherine in 2019.

© Getty Images Chris Pratt, Anna Faris and son Jack Pratt in 2017

Chris and Katherine share three children – daughters, Lyla Maria and Eloise Christina, and son, Ford Fitzgerald.

© Variety via Getty Images The couple share three kids

The actor has previously addressed the age gap between his children. "There's a big age separation...[and] he does a great job, he's so sweet with them," he told Entertainment Tonight. "And they love him so much, and they miss him when he's gone."

The couple largely keep their children out of the spotlight – a conscious decision on Katherine's behalf. "We were allowed to be our own people and have our own identity and kind of choose to step into whatever form of being public we wanted to when we felt comfortable … It's something that's really important to my husband and I to give to our kids and to be able to have that privacy, and not necessarily show much of them on social media," she shared on The Today Show.