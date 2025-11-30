Sabrina the Teenage Witch star, 51, looks totally different in red carpet appearance

Fans of Sabrina the Teenage Witch did a double-take when Jenna Leigh Green – best known for playing Libby Chessler, the show's flawlessly groomed high-school queen bee – stepped out at The Age of Disclosure premiere in New York on Tuesday, November 2025, looking worlds away from her 1990s mean-girl persona. Now 51, the actress embraced a refined, modern look wearing an elegant, pared-back ensemble, wearing a flowing taupe maxi dress with a subtle bubble hem, the soft fabric draping effortlessly as she posed for photos.

© Getty Images Jenna attends "The Age of Disclosure" New York premiere

Layered over the dress was a crisp white cropped blazer, adding structure and a contemporary silhouette. Jenna finished the outfit with sleek white pointed ankle boots, giving the look a clean, minimalist edge. She wore her trademark glossy brunette hair styled in loose waves and a natural, glowing makeup palette.

© Getty Images Jenna looked very different from her Sabrina the Teenage Witch days

The premiere also attracted a wide range of well-known names, including The Karate Kid star Ralph Macchio, The Nanny's Fran Drescher, supermodel Frederique van der Wal, actors Rory Culkin and Christopher Abbott, and Sex and the City author Candace Bushnell. Screen legend Ellen Burstyn, 92, was also in attendance, adding to the event’s impressive cross-generational lineup.

Jenna’s fans will remember her as Libby, the sharp-tongued cheerleader who spent much of the show tormenting Melissa Joan Hart's Sabrina. Her character became one of the 1990s' most memorable teen antagonists – the kind audiences loved to hate. Jenna played the role across the series' earliest seasons, delivering one-liners, high-school drama and classic sitcom cattiness with perfect comedic timing.

© ABC via Getty Images Jenna in a scene from the hit TV show

Though her role as the high-school queen bee remains her most recognised credit, Jenna quickly built a varied career, focusing particularly on the stage. She found major success in musical theatre, starring as Nessarose in both the Los Angeles and Broadway productions of Wicked.

She also appeared in national tours of Rock of Ages, Bare: A Pop Opera and other acclaimed productions, earning praise for her vocal skill and emotional range. On screen, she has made appearances in series including Bones, Ghost Whisperer and Criminal Minds, while continuing to perform in concerts and cabaret shows.

© FilmMagic, Inc Michelle Trachtenberg and Jenna Leigh Green during Nickelodeon's 1998 Big Help

Away from the spotlight, Jenna keeps her personal life relatively private, although she does have an active presence on social media, with her bio on Instagram cheekily reading: "That girl from that show."

She is not publicly known to be married and has not spoken about having children, preferring to keep her life out of the public eye. She has, however, been open about her longstanding support for arts education, LGBTQ+ advocacy and grassroots community initiatives – areas she champions quietly but passionately.